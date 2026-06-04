Ten galactic ways to commemorate 60 years of ‘Star Trek’

Guests entering Room 1701 at the Itty Bitty Inn are transported directly onto the bridge of the USS Enterprise. The “Star Trek”-themed suite is a popular attraction at the North Bend, Oregon, motel. (Courtesy of Rick Villarreal)

By Cynthia Reugh For The Spokesman-Review

When it debuted in 1966, “Star Trek” boldly went where no TV show had gone before. Guided by creator Gene Roddenberry and his remarkable team of writers, this groundbreaking series pushed social boundaries of the era by introducing audiences to a diverse cast of alien beings and multiracial starship crew members.

In an iconic episode titled, “Plato’s Stepchildren,” Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and Lieutenant Nyota Uhura (Nichelle Nichols) shared the first scripted television kiss between a white man and a Black woman … a pivotal broadcast moment with astronomical impact. Those flip communicators and other cutting-edge electronic gadgets unveiled on “Star Trek” even foretold future technology.

The series is now a cult classic.

Sept. 8 will mark the official 60th anniversary of “Star Trek,” but that still seems light years away. In the interim, here are 10 ways to propel your own salute of this trailblazing show into an early warp drive.

Energize!

1. Show off your costuming moxie by dressing as the planet M-113 salt vampire for Lilac City Comicon. A fan favorite, this grotesque creature used suctionlike cups to extract salt from victims and was featured on “The Man Trap,” the first “Star Trek” episode to air back in 1966.

If salt isn’t your thing, don’t fret. Trekkies who attend Lilac City Comicon in Spokane this weekend will uncover a wide assortment of collectibles, comics and original artwork items which honor the series.

“It’s always a real treat to see people that come in their ‘Star Trek’ uniforms,” said event founder Nathan O’Brien. “I think that’s what makes our show special as well as what made ‘Star Trek’ special when it first started off, and even to this day, is that we’re just celebrating diversity and inclusion and there’s something for everybody.”

2. Meet the “Star Trek” bridge crew in person. I recently caught up with William Shatner at Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle. It was my second visit with the Shat in less than a year. This time, I even splurged on a selfie with him (a rare post to my Facebook page).

Shatner is scheduled to appear with his “Star Trek” co-stars, Walter Koenig (Pavel Chekov) and George Takei (Hikaru Sulu) at “STLV Trek to Vegas.” The 60th anniversary convention is slated to take place Aug. 5-9 at Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

3. Watch 60 episodes of “Star Trek” in 60 days. Follow that up with a viewing of the 1999 satirical science-fiction comedy, “Galaxy Quest.”

4. Beam over to Bardic Brewing and Cider in Spokane on Tuesday or Thursday for trivia night.

“We’re just huge nerds, so like ‘Star Trek’ questions actually get peppered though our trivia pretty regularly,” said owner Courtney Haney.

The folks at Bardic even named their “Relics” drink after an episode from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” which featured Chief Engineer Montgomery Scott (James Doohan).

“It’s a wee heavy scotch ale,” Haney said.

5. Chill out with William Shatner’s riveting rendition of “Rocket Man” as performed at the 1978 Science Fiction Film Awards (on YouTube). It’s theatrical. It’s smoking. It’s totally Shatner-esque.

6. Get your paws on a copy of “Star Trek Cats” by Jenny Parks. Littered with colorful illustrations of bridge felines decked out in USS Enterprise attire, this whimsical book makes the purr-fect companion for any fan.

7. For out of this world family bonding, enjoy listening to some vintage Peter Pan “Star Trek” 45s with your tech-enslaved tweens and teens.

8. Watch William Shatner struggle to pick up a spare on the 1970s television show, “Celebrity Bowling” (Tubi, Season 2, Episode 15). You’ve gotta love that brown polyester shirt!

9. Launch a 6-0 “Star Trek” social media meme set to the Leonard Nimoy song, “Highly Illogical.” This catchy tune exquisitely captures the irony and hypocrisy of human existence. Don’t forget those pointed ears.

10. Book a stay in the USS Enterprise Room at the Itty Bitty Inn. Located in North Bend, Oregon, near Coos Bay, it’s a bit of a road trip from Spokane, but well worth the trek.

Colorful murals of “Star Trek” officers greet visitors from the outside walls of this quaint roadside motel. A retro gem, it oozes with geeky personality. Guests entering Room 1701 are transported directly onto the USS Enterprise bridge. Computer lights flash. A captain’s chair beckons. Also in your quarters, “Star Trek” DVDs along with a phaser and tridimensional chess set. Decorated in a red and black space motif, no details have been overlooked in creating this deep space experience. On the bathroom counter, themed soaps such as “Vulcan Mind Meld” and “Qapla,” (the Klingon word for success) await. Framed newspaper articles on the washroom walls pay homage to a “Star Trek” episode titled, “The City on the Edge of Forever.”

There’s even a drawer stuffed with cuddly tribbles.

It’s all the brainchild of owner Rik Villarreal, who resides on the premises. Villarreal purchased the Itty Bitty Inn 13 years ago and dreamed of creating a bunch of funky suites which would allow his guests to take an immersive journey backwards in time.

“The first room I themed, I made a tiki lounge room and that room is banging. It’s wild!” he said.

Other suites pay tribute to disco and the Grateful Dead.

“If you look at our Instagram, you’ll see people even get tattoos of the Itty Bitty Inn logo. We’ve got quite a cult following.”

Villarreal has been known to catch a bit of shuteye in the USS Enterprise room himself. One of his favorite features is a wall-mounted intercom which plays catchphrases popularized by “Star Trek” officers.

“Captain Kirk! Captain Kirk! There’s a Klingon battle cruiser on the port side,” he announced, in his finest Lieutenant Uhura voice.

A fan of “Star Trek” since childhood, Villarreal said a stint in the Navy fueled his interstellar appetite.

“Riding a submarine is as close as you can get to being in a spaceship. A lot of us down there are ‘Star Trek’ nerds,” he said.

As we chatted by phone, Anne Chown entered the Itty Bitty Inn office. The Portland, Oregon, woman had dropped by to sample a few of the complimentary beers and ciders, such as Romulan Ale, which are available to guests. To say Chown is a fan of the USS Enterprise room would be a galactic understatement.

“We’re repeat clients. We keep coming back here. We’ve reserved the last three weekends in a row,” she said. “Let me tell you, there are so many gidgets and gadgets in there that work. I was just showing my mom, you push the button and it goes, ‘whoo, whoo’ and it’s awesome!”

Villarreal said big plans are brewing in Coos Bay to honor the 60th anniversary of “Star Trek.” On deck, a play he wrote titled, “Spock’s Captivation,” which will be performed at a local venue. Introduced to “Star Trek” by his father, Villarreal radiates cosmic zest for this enterprising series which has now voyaged far beyond that original five year mission.

“I even knew then, this is some pretty progressive stuff,” he said. “I mean, the idea that we could have all of these different, not just human races, but all of these space alien races and cultures all living and working together … what a concept!

“It really made my heart sing to know that could be a future.”

Cynthia Reugh can be reached at cynthia13048@gmail.com