Tipoff time set for Gonzaga’s season opener versus Purdue

The opponent, date and location have been known for months but now a tipoff time has been announced for Gonzaga’s 2026-27 season opener.

Gonzaga and Purdue will tip off at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, according to a news release Thursday from the Hall of Fame Series.

Tickets are now available for Gonzaga’s matchup with Purdue and three other college basketball games – one on the men’s side and two on the women’s side – that will be part of the Hall of Fame event kicking off the 2026-27 season.

Tickets can be purchased by session and are being sold through T-Mobile Arena’s official ticketing website.

The first session includes women’s games between Stanford and Arizona (10:30 a.m.) and UNLV and USC (1 p.m.). Gonzaga and Purdue will open the second session, followed by an evening matchup between former Pac-12 Conference rivals UCLA and Arizona (7 p.m.).

The Zags and Boilermakers have played three times since 2022, meeting twice in Thanksgiving week tournaments and once in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

Purdue won all three matchups, beating Gonzaga 84-66 in 2022 at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, 73-63 in 2023 at the Maui Invitational and 80-68 in 2024 at the Sweet 16 in Detroit.

Generally speaking, Gonzaga has appeared higher in preseason Top 25 polls with two starters and three total rotation players returning in 2026-27. The trio of Braden Huff, Davis Fogle and Mario Saint-Supery will join transfers Massamba Diop (Arizona State) and Isiah Harwell (Houston), along with freshmen Luca Foster and Sam Funches.

Purdue lost four of five starters from last year’s team that advanced to the Elite Eight, including NCAA career assists leader Braeden Smith and veteran sharpshooter Fletcher Loyer. The Boilermakers bring back sophomore guard C.J. Cox and added Princeton transfer Caden Pierce, a former high school and AAU teammate of Huff’s who picked Purdue over Gonzaga, Duke, UConn and Louisville.