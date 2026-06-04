Unapologetically feminine: New downtownboutique Freya offers clothes and accessories

Freya, a new women’s clothing boutique that opened May 16, offers a fresh, style-driven shopping experience that blends modern femininity with a subtle edge. Freya is co-owned by Katie Jabara, left, and Laura Kelly, original owner of Lolo Boutique, which was a fixture in Spokane for 23 years. After learning Lolo Boutique was closing, Kelly felt inspired to return to retail, this time building something new with her best friend. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

On Friday afternoon, Freya, downtown Spokane’s newest boutique, bustled with happy shoppers.

Stepping through the door, it’s hard to imagine the space was most recently a taproom.

The brightly lit, inviting shop opened May 16 and features a carefully curated selection of clothing, denim, lingerie and accessories designed for a feminine yet edgy style.

“I could spend all day here,” said one shopper. “I want one of everything!”

Those words are music to the ears of co-owners Laura Kelly and Katie Jabara.

Kelly was the original owner of Lolo Boutique – a fixture in Spokane for 23 years.

“When I heard Lolo was closing, it inspired me to get back into retail,” she said.

She and Jabara have been friends since sixth grade. The West Valley grads share a love of fashion. Though Jabara lives in Portland, they felt like they could make their partnership work.

Kelly scouted locations. She frequents Rocket Bakery near Browne’s Addition and saw the space around the corner open up.

“The landlords have been great,” she said. “We wanted the outside painted white.”

They named the store after the Norse goddess Freya, who is associated with love, beauty, fertility, war and magic. The shop’s tagline is “Unapologetically Feminine.”

After adding new interior lighting and fresh white paint, the pair began stocking the shop.

“Freya is about dressing like you mean it,” Kelly said. “We believe fashion is art, and the pieces we carry are elevated but effortless.”

Currently, vacation vibes abound with everything from sundresses to sunscreen.

A display of colorful Le Bon Shoppe socks catches the eye, while edgy tops from Milan’s 1921 T-shirts blend with comfortable tees from LA’s Perfect White Tee.

In addition to clothing and accessories, Freya features products to make you and your home smell good.

Lafco candles offer tantalizing fragrances like Geranium Bourbon and Midnight Cactus, and a selection of perfumes from Boy Smells have intriguing names like Cowboy Kush and Solar Drip.

“They’re viral right now,” Jabara said.

Classic costume jewelry from Casa Clara is proving popular.

“It’s a brand I knew would sell,” she said.

A line of K’lani hair tie bracelets offers a stylish way to do what women have done for years – pull an elastic hair tie from their hair and slide it on their wrist – or vice versa.

Freya even offers a way to make those ubiquitous reading glasses stylish.

“We sell Caddis eye wear exclusively,” Jabara said. “The glasses are ophthalmology-grade.”

From lacy lingerie to cheerful polka dot dresses, the small space offers plenty of options without feeling cluttered.

“We’re making the most of our 900 square feet,” said Kelly.

The thoughtfully curated items offer something for most everyone.

“My best friend came in on opening day with her daughter and her mother,” Jabara said. “Everyone walked out with something.”

And that’s the goal.

“We want to offer a generational experience,” Kelly said.

Plans are underway to add a personalized shopping service.

For Kelly, building relationships is the best part of owning a store.

“I wasn’t sure how people were shopping now, but it’s been great to see so many familiar faces,” she said. “Interacting with customers and getting to know people is fun!”