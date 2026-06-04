Windows at state Capitol damaged after late-night vandalism

Crews are seen boarding up broken windows at the State Capitol in Olympia following a vandalism incident on Thursday. (Mitchell Roland/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

OLYMPIA – The Washington state Capitol building was vandalized early Thursday morning for the second time in less than a year.

According to Washington State Patrol, 21-year-old Clayton Stephen Seaborn has been detained in Thurston County Jail on charges of driving under the influence, assault in the second degree, and malicious mischief in the first degree. According to the Thurston County Jail roster, Seaborn also faces charges of eluding a police office and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

The Department of Enterprise Services estimated the damage at $100,000.

The incident occurred at around 1:15 a.m. Thursday when a trooper heard loud noises near the northwest corner of the building. From a distance, the trooper observed a man throwing large rocks at the windows of the building’s first floor.

The suspect fled and troopers and officers with the Olympia Police Department gave chase. The man traveled northwest of the Capitol campus and onto a service access road, before driving onto a wooden bridge on a pedestrian walkway near Capitol Lake.

Seaborn crashed his vehicle on the south side of Marathon Park, which is located just north of the Capitol campus, according to WSP. He was found on security cameras and arrested.

According to WSP, no one got inside Capitol Building, though 13 large windows and two doors were damaged. State Patrol believes the suspect used large rocks and his fists, as blood was discovered on several windows.

A protective film that was installed on windows on the capitol campus prevented the man from getting inside.

The film was installed earlier this year after a man broke into the Capitol Building last fall and caused significant damage to items inside. Police allege 29-year-old Gunnar Schubert, who previously played baseball at Gonzaga, broke a window on the building’s first floor and set fire to several flags and a rug inside. Officials believe the incident caused between $623,000 and $914,000 in damage.