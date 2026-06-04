Zoo featured in ‘Tiger King’ cited after endangered leopard loses leg

By Anthony Thompson USA TODAY

A South Florida wildlife attraction featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary has been cited for multiple federal animal welfare violations after an endangered clouded leopard lost a leg and a capybara died during separate breeding incidents earlier this year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture cited Zoological Wildlife Foundation (ZWF) in Miami-Dade County following a March 31 inspection that documented 10 ​alleged violations of the Animal Welfare Act. Among them was a critical citation alleging the facility failed to ensure animals housed together or near each other were compatible.

According to the USDA inspection report, an adult female clouded leopard suffered ⁠injuries during a Jan. 21 breeding attempt involving a male clouded leopard. The animals were housed in adjacent enclosures, separated by a shared wall and a ‌guillotine door with a gap underneath. Facility officials told inspectors they ​believed the female reached her paw through the opening and was attacked by the male.

The injury resulted in the amputation of the endangered animal’s entire left front leg, according to the report. Federal inspectors wrote that incompatible animals housed together or near each other can lead to “stress, injury, and/or death.”

Capybara death cited by inspectors

The same ⁠critical citation references the death of a female capybara on Jan. 1.

According to ‌inspectors, the capybara shared an enclosure with ‌a male for about six weeks before she was found dead. Mario Tabraue, ZWF’s owner and licensee, told inspectors he was “100% certain” the male killed the female while attempting to mate ⁠with her.

USDA officials ordered the facility to ensure incompatible animals are not housed together or near one another.

Beyond the breeding-related incidents, inspectors documented additional violations involving deteriorating enclosures, excessive rust, inadequate dig barriers, dirty food ‌and water receptacles and pest-control concerns. Additionally, ‌the report cited contaminated food storage areas covered in dead flies and gnats, algae-filled water containers, and damaged bird shelter structures.

What is the Zoological Wildlife Foundation?

ZWF promotes itself as an attraction where visitors can have close encounters with ⁠exotic animals, including tigers, lions, jaguars, lemurs, gibbons and flamingos. The facility also advertises private ​animal encounters and off-site wildlife experiences.

In a ⁠statement to ​the Miami New Times, Tabraue disputed criticism surrounding the incidents. He said the clouded leopard received veterinary treatment within 30 minutes, spent more than two weeks hospitalized and is now living off public display and “thriving very well.”

Tabraue added that the capybara’s death and the leopard’s injury were “beyond our control” and ⁠events that “happen in nature.” He told the outlet, “I was never cited by USDA,” while criticizing complaints that PETA filed.

USA TODAY contacted the Zoological Wildlife Foundation for additional comment on June 4.

What is ‘Tiger King’ and how is ZWF connected?

ZWF gained national attention ⁠through its connection to Netflix’s 2020 hit documentary series “Tiger King,” which explored the world of private exotic animal ownership and big-cat breeding.

The series centered on former Oklahoma zoo operator and now-convicted felon Joe Exotic, whose legal battles and murder-for-hire conviction drew worldwide attention during the COVID-19 pandemic. ZWF owner Mario Tabraue ⁠appeared in the documentary and was portrayed as ‌a prominent figure in the exotic-animal industry.

Following the release of the USDA’s report, ​PETA renewed calls for ‌the facility’s closure. Klayton Rutherford, the organization’s director of captive wildlife advocacy, alleged in a statement obtained ​by People that animals at the facility are harmed by breeding practices and close-contact encounters designed to generate revenue.