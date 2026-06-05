Anthony Head, ‘Buffy’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ star, dies at 72

By Taijuan Moorman USA TODAY

Anthony Head, the English actor best known for roles in “Ted Lasso” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” has died. He was 72.

Head died from “complications due to pneumonia” and “surrounded by his family,” ​his daughters Emily and Daisy Head confirmed to BBC Friday, June 5. USA TODAY has reached out to Head’s reps ⁠for more information.

The actor played Buffy’s Watcher, Rupert Giles, across all seven seasons ‌of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” from 1997 ​to 2003, and opposite Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca’s cheating ex-husband and football club owner Rupert Mannion in “Ted Lasso” from 2020 to 2023.

In 2011’s “The Iron Lady,” Head played opposite ⁠Meryl Streep as Margaret Thatcher’s longest-serving cabinet ‌member and deputy, Geoffrey ‌Howe. He also had roles as Uther Pendragon in the British fantasy series “Merlin,” and the musical “Repo! ⁠The Genetic Opera,” as well as appearances in “Dominion,” “Little Britain,” “Manchild,” “Doctor Who,” “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters” and “Bridgerton,” as Lord ‌Sheffield in Season 2.

A native ‌of Camden, London, he also starred in the U.K. theater productions of “Julius Ceaser,” ‘The Rocky Horror Show,” “Godspell,” “Chess” and “Six Degrees of Separation.”

Head ⁠was the son of actress Helen Shingler ​and documentary filmmaker Seafield ⁠Head, ​and the brother of “One Night in Bangkok” and “Jesus Christ Superstar” singer Murray Head. His daughters are also actors.

“It has been, and forever will be, an honor ⁠and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had ⁠on so many,” his daughters told BBC. They acknowledged “how dearly he will be missed by friends, colleagues and fans of the show he was in,” adding ⁠that he “loved his job ‌very much” and “always considered himself incredibly lucky.”

Head ​was preceded ‌in death by his longterm partner, Sarah Fisher, ​in December at 61.