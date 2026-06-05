Dace Potas: Democrats are blowing 2026 with bad candidates

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By Dace Potas USA Today

Candidate quality has plagued both parties for years. Republicans notoriously squandered what was supposed to be a red wave in 2022 by nominating a slate of deeply flawed Senate candidates. Democrats have struggled to field strong presidential contenders and have left winnable state races on the table.

The November midterm elections are shaping up the same way. The Texas Senate race looks like a money pit pitting two weak candidates against each other. In Maine, a seat Democrats seemed poised to flip is now in serious jeopardy following multiple scandals surrounding presumptive nominee Graham Platner.

Both parties keep falling into this trap for the same reason: The incentives that help candidates win primaries are often the ones that sink them in general elections.

The 2022 election was a preview of what’s happening now. Republicans were running against a deeply unpopular President Joe Biden, and a red wave looked inevitable. Then came the candidates. A slate of deeply flawed nominees in competitive Senate races – Herschel Walker, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Blake Masters – turned a promising cycle into a disappointment.

Even JD Vance seriously underperformed in his Ohio win despite Donald Trump’s endorsement. Republicans failed to retake the Senate.

The culprit then, as now, is the Trump endorsement. It’s a powerful force in primaries. It’s a mixed blessing in general elections.

In 2026, nothing has changed. Trump backed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, handing Democrats a lifeline they have so far done little to capitalize on.

The parallels to 2022 may actually be sharper for Democrats. They’re running against a deeply unpopular president and expecting the political environment to carry them.

But they’re making the same mistake Republicans made in 2022. Platner was found to have a Nazi symbol tattooed on his chest – since covered – while running a Senate campaign already dogged by questions of antisemitism. Now comes word that Platner, who is married, has been sending sexually explicit messages to multiple women.

In Texas, state Rep. James Talarico is already giving Republicans material they’re happy to use. His claim that God is “nonbinary” has become a staple of GOP attack ads, and it’s just one of several statements from his primary campaign that are now liabilities in the November election.

Flipping Texas was always going to be a long shot. Even with Paxton as the Republican nominee, Talarico can’t afford self-inflicted wounds. Instead the Senate candidate spent months running hard left to fend off Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s primary challenge, and he’s now walking back positions he staked out to win the Democratic nomination.

It’s almost routine now: Candidates run to the extremes to win their primary, then spend the general election trying to walk it back. The problem is that by the time they’re moderating, the damage is already done. Primary incentives push candidates in exactly the wrong direction for winning a general election.

The Texas race is a case study. Talarico spent months courting progressive voters to fend off Crockett. He’s now stuck walking back statements that were always going to hurt him in November.

The fix isn’t complicated: Scrap the primary system. Political parties have a better read on which candidates can actually win general elections than the most partisan primary voters do.

Closed-door vetting also lets parties surface candidate flaws without broadcasting them to opposition researchers. As it stands, primary opponents are incentivized to destroy each other – as both parties demonstrated in Texas. Public primaries can expose baggage, but as the Platner situation shows, often too late to matter.

The obvious objection is that this is less democratic. But primaries aren’t particularly democratic to begin with. They’re dominated by the most partisan voters – which is precisely the problem.

If parties want candidates who can actually win in November, they need to start making those decisions themselves. Their bases have shown they can’t be trusted to do it for them.

Dace Potas is an opinion columnist for USA Today and a graduate of DePaul University with a degree in political science.