EWU student falls onto Cheney grain silo, in critical condition

A 21-year-old EWU student was flown to a regional trauma center early Friday morning following a fall onto the top of a Cheney grain silo.

Cheney Fire Department responded to a call that the young man had fallen at 12:25 a.m., a news release from the Cheney Fire Department said.

Before the fall, the man had climbed a ladder up the tallest cluster of silos located at First and G Street, behind the Basement bar and Flor Immortal Vintage, Cheney police spokeswoman Cheyanne Walters said in an email.

A catwalk runs from just above the tall silo to a scaffold tower above two, shorter silos. The man fell from the catwalk onto one of the shorter silos, Walters said.

When Cheney police and fire personnel arrived on site, they provided “medical care while simultaneously developing a plan to safely remove him from the elevated location,” the release said.

The student was lowered to the ground using a rope rescue system before being flown to a hospital.

He remains in critical condition, according to the news release.

“Our thoughts are with the patient, his family, and loved ones during this difficult time,” the release said.

A community message from Eastern Washington University President Shari McMahan identified the man as a student at the university.

“Currently, our focus is on supporting those who have been directly affected by this tragic situation,” the message said. “During this challenging time, I ask that we continue to care for one another and respect the privacy of those most directly involved.”