Fairchilds’ SkyFest brings aerial feast to Spokane

The sheer power of the F-16 Fighting Falcon afterburner caused vibrations in the concrete. As it exited, the screaming roar of the jet flown by U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Hiester put the fighter into a climb that made his body nine times heavier than on the ground.

Burning about two gallons of fuel every second, the F-16, which is part of the Air Force’s F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, put on a display Saturday that was hard to match during the two-day SkyFest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base.

The air show included everything from a World War II vintage B-17 Fighting Fortress to a massive C-5 Galaxy transport plane that was as big as the hangar next to it.

The event celebrated not only the nation’s 250th anniversary but service members who remain in harm’s way overseas in a conflict with Iran and the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day invasion in Normandy, France.

“Our job is to hopefully connect people with the War Department and the people that are doing America’s business overseas for them on their behalf, some of which are in harm’s way,” Hiester said in an interview on Friday. “Our job is to just be very visible.”

The crew members of the Viper Demonstration Team all are active members of the Air Force but on two-year rotations into the team, which is based at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, South Carolina.

“This isn’t about us,” said Hiester, originally of Robesonia, Pennsylvania. “It’s about them. It’s about the veterans we met at the show. So, it’s just an honor to be here and to represent all of them.”

Hiester, whose pilot call sign is FEMA, did not have his name painted on the jet fighter. That was reserved for the maintenance crew, including Staff Sgt. Blayne Demke, who grew up in Medford, Oregon, but has family in the area.

“This is pretty close to home,” Demke said. “I love the Pacific Northwest. It’s always a fun time to come back.”

But his work is deadly serious, maintaining a jet aircraft that is used to push the limits for the benefit of crowds.

“With these air shows, you’re really able to just demonstrate why my job is so important,” he said. The F-16 “is in my hands and my wrenches and all the work that it takes to really make it continue to fly. It was built to be broken and thrown around and it’s proven this over 50 years now.

“And even to this day,” Demke continued, “with upgrades and modifications, it stays up to date just because it was built to be expanded upon.”

The tarmac was loaded with a little bit of everything for airplane enthusiasts.

Next to the long line of home-based KC-135 Stratotankers that are part of the normal fleet of the 92nd Air Refueling Wing based at Fairchild, the show also included an A-10 Thunderbolt 2, two F-22 Raptors, two F-15C Eagles, a Navy P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, the C-5 Galaxy and others.

The show announcer noted that the Galaxy, which had its nose tipped upward in the “load” position, has an internal deck that’s longer than the first flight by Wilbur and Orville Wright on Dec. 17, 1903.

The B-17 was, according to the show, one of only three remaining Fortresses that still fly after thousands helped the U.S. bomb Germany in World War II.

It flew alongside one of only seven flying P-38 Lightnings and a P-40 Warhawk, which was one of the most numerous planes of the war and best known for its exploits with the Flying Tigers, a group of volunteer flyers who flew P-40s in an effort to prevent Japan’s invasion into China.

The Lightning, with its distinctive twin-boom fuselage, is what brought out 83-year-old Buck Domitrovich, who was 1 when U.S. forces landed on Omaha Beach during the D-Day invasion.

“I’ve never seen one,” Domitrovich said of the P-38. He had a model of one as a child.

“I didn’t even know there was any flying,” he said. “That’s a special treat for me.”

Domitrovich, of Cheney, attended SkyFest with his son, daughter-in-law and great-grandson, Clint, who will turn 3 in a couple weeks.

“I’ve been to Normandy. I’ve been to Omaha Beach,” he said as he became choked up with emotion. “I made myself a promise that if I ever get in that part of the world, I want to go to Normandy just to thank the people that were there – for the great life I’ve had.”

While they didn’t have the guttural punch of the F-15s or the F-16, a pair of formation flyers won over several viewers in the early portion of the show.

Todd “Woody” Rudberg, of Kettle Falls, flew with his partner, Stephen “Cristo” Christopher in their RV-7 and RV-8 aircraft. They are single-engine prop-driven planes built from a kit. Rudberg and Christopher formed Undaunted Airshows in 2020.

On Saturday, the pilots performed a mock dog fight before joining into close-quarter maneuvers that were like poetry in the sky.

Rudberg, 58, said he got hooked on formation flying by watching a pilot put on an aerial display about 30 years ago in Canada.

“I mean, we love to fly, and the cool thing about formation flying is that it involves a lot of intimate teamwork between two pilots,” Rudberg said. “There is so many interesting things you can do with two airplanes.”

Rudberg grew up around airplanes but did not serve in the Air Force. Rudberg joined the U.S. Marines, later became an engineer and got his pilot’s license in 2000.

“I’m a farmer and an air show pilot,” he said. “I’m a better air show pilot than I am a farmer, though. I love the process of learning. At every stage of your pilot career, there’s always something more to learn. So, that’s really great.”

Because he got hooked at air shows, Rudberg said he does his best for others to find that same spark.

“What made me want to fly, and fly air shows and have a career in flying, was coming to an air show and seeing people do really remarkable things with airplanes,” he said. “And an airshow brings it down to the ground and in your face to where you can actually see it and marvel at it. It’s spectacular.”

Jose Sanchez didn’t have to travel far to bring his young son, Tony, to SkyFest.

“I live on the base,” said Sanchez, a 28-year-old Air Force staff sergeant from San Francisco. “I’m a mechanic on the ground vehicles. I get to see the KC-135s and I just came from England. They had the F-35s there. It’s fun seeing them do actual stuff like the cool tricks.”

Dustin Scott, of Wenatchee, brought his wife, Patricia, to SkyFest.

“The show so far, it’s pretty amazing,” Scott said. “I mean, the power. You see it. You feel it.”

Scott said he traveled to see the show for several reasons.

“I mean, just an appreciation for the United States military and I love airplanes,” he said. “Any chance I get to see an air show, I go.”

His wife, Patricia Scott, said she really appreciated the show put on by Rudberg and Christopher.

“I think it’s really cool … how they’re basically doing a ballet in the sky. It’s amazing,” she said. “Every time they passed on the same level, they made me flinch.”

Gary Hooper, of Rathdrum, his wife, Melanie, and two grandchildren, Thomas, 6, and Cierra, 9, got caught up in the long lines of traffic on Highway 2, which delayed their entry to the show.

“We were trying to watch it from the parking lot. It was pretty amazing even from there,” Melanie Hooper said.

Chase Bolster, of Spokane, was holding his 1-year-old daughter, Evelyn, as they watched the aircraft thunder overhead.

“It’s great. This is our third one,” Bolster said, referring to SkyFest. “It’s always a great show. When the big jets fly by, it’s hard to beat that when it rattles your chest. The kids were standing in awe, just watching (the F-15s) go by.”

Each of the Bolster children had their own set of ear protection as they huddled in the cold breeze.

But none of them loved the show as much as Silas, the oldest, who stood as close as he could on the tarmac.

“He’s obsessed with the planes,” Bolster said of Silas. “My brother is an Air Force pilot. Our kids can see the type of plane that he flies. It’s just a special connection with the family. So, that’s awesome.”