Family and friends remember Shadle Park junior ‘with the biggest heart’ who died in ATV accident

Everett Copeland was the type of kid to always say “I love you” every time his sister walked out the door. The words are something Josie Copeland now treasures.

Described as “the sweetest kid with the biggest heart,” Everett, a Shadle Park High School junior, died May 26 after being involved in an ATV accidentfour days earlier.

“Everett was extremely outgoing and genuinely had a smile that lit up a room which I know is what everybody says but he was just so kind,” Josie wrote in a message to The Spokesman-Review. “I’m so proud to call Everett my brother, but I wish I could’ve seen him grow up.”

Since his death, Josie said she’s been touched by people reaching out to tell her what they loved about Everett and the impact he’s had on them.

“I couldn’t even count how many messages I’ve gotten,” she wrote.

On Wednesday, the Shadle Park High School band, which Everett was a part of, hosted a remembrance for Everett. As members of the band walked on stage, they placed white roses on Everett’s empty chair to honor him. The band dedicated a song to him.

Everett’s car, a 1987 Honda Accord, will be displayed at the Shadle Park High School Car Show on Sunday. Hosted in the school’s parking lot, the show will raise money for the class of 2027.

Josie said Everett was passionate about getting the car into the best condition possible and was always updating her about the little things he added.

“He never stopped talking about it or wanting to work on it with me and his best friend, Max,” Gabe Haux, Everett’s cousin, said.

Haux, 18, said he grew up with Everett and remembers hanging out three to four times per week throughout their childhood. One of his favorite memories is playing Minecraft with Everett when he would go to his house during the COVID-19 pandemic to complete virtual schoolwork.

“He doesn’t care what people think of him,” Everett’s cousin Gabe Haux said. “He’s still gonna do it if he enjoys it.”

Everett loved to play video games and would try out any game as long as it was free and he could play it with friends, Josie said.

Everett was an organ donor, Haux said. His sister said through that, Everett will be able to help other people, “like he always does.”

“I was extremely proud of him, always wanting to help other people even when he was in need himself,” said Haux .

Haux said Everett’s girlfriend wanted him to emphasize how loyal he was to his loved ones.

“He would go to the end of the earth for anybody,” Haux said.

Everett participated in several sports, including cross country, wrestling, golf and baseball, and Haux said he was constantly working out with his friends any chance he got. Josie said she would guarantee Everett would’ve gotten a scholarship to play college sports with how dedicated he was to it.

He dreamed of becoming a science teacher, Josie said. She explained he was always full of knowledge and could share facts and tidbits of information that she didn’t know.

“I really loved that about him,” she wrote.

For as long as she can remember, Josie said she, Everett and their brother Blake would always have dance parties in their dad’s kitchen, screaming and dancing to their favorite songs. She said it’s going to be a while before she and Blake have another one.

“I don’t think I can ever get over Everett’s death however old I am for how many years it passes,” Josie wrote. “There’s forever going to be in a hole in my heart and a hole in my life. Everett was supposed to be there.”