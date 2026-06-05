Hegseth directs DOD to drop hundreds of faiths from recognized religion list

By Fernando Cervantes Jr. and BrieAnna J. Frank USA Today

The Department of Defense moved this week to dramatically reduce the number of recognized religions, faiths and belief systems from more than 200 all the way to 31.

The move was announced to troops in a memo signed by Anthony Tata, under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness of the United States, and shared with USA Today by the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF).

In the memo, Tata says that the move ​comes at the direction of Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, who said the move was done to “streamline the DoW collection of religious preferences collection for service members to enhance the delivery of targeted religious support from the Chaplaincy.”

Founder and President of the MRFF, Mikey Weinstein, called the move ⁠to reduce the number of recognized religions a direct hit on the Constitution’s First Amendment.

“Reducing the number of religious faiths from hundreds down to 31 is another absolute, clear, filthy and disgusting, ‌unconstitutional, immoral and unethical attempt to force only the approved solution, getting closer ​and closer to Christian nationalism,” Weinstein, a retired Air Force officer, said in a press release.

Weinstein also added that his organization was “very seriously considering” filing a federal class action suit on behalf of members of the U.S. military and civilians who have been impacted by the Department of Defense’s move.

The Department of Defense did not respond to USA TODAY’s request for comment.

What religions are still recognized?

The reduction ⁠of recognized religions is set to reduce the number of religious affiliation codes, which are used ‌in part to connect service members with necessary ‌faith resources.

The list of 31 religions still recognized by the Department of Defense was first reported by Military.com on Thursday.

Some of the faiths that were dropped include Atheists, Deists, Druids, Humanists, Magick, New Age churches, ⁠Pagan, Shaman, Spiritualists and Unitarian Universalists. According to the memo shared with USA TODAY by MRFF, the following religions are still in the list of “religious affiliation codes” for service members.

Agnostic (AN)

Baha’i faith (BH)

Buddhism (BU)

Christian - Assemblies of God (AG)

Christian - Baptist (BA)

Christian - Brethren (BR)

Christian - Catholic (CA)

Christian - Church of Christ (CC)

Christian - Church of God (CG)

Christian - ‌Church of the Nazarene (CN)

Christian - Episcopal/Anglican (EA)

Christian - Evangelical (EV)

Christian - Jehovah’s Witnesses (JW)

Christian - Lutheran (LU)

Christian - Methodist (ME)

Christian - ‌Non-Denominational (ND)

Christian - Orthodox (OX)

Christian - Other (CO)

Christian - Pentecostal (PE)

Christian - Presbyterian (PR)

Christian - Quaker (QU)

Christian - Reformed (RE)

Christian - Scientist (SC)

Christian - Seventh Day Adventist (SA)

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (CJ)

Hindu (HI)

Islam (Muslim) (IS)

Judaism (Jewish) (JU)

No Religion (NR)

Other Religions (OR)

Sikh (SI)

From an expanding list to a reduction

The move to reduce the number of recognized religions comes in direct opposition to the moves made during President Donald Trump’s first ⁠administration.

In another memo shared to USA Today by the MRFF, the Armed Forces Chaplains Board in 2017 endorsed ​a faith and belief code expansion to “standardize and ⁠better identify religious ​preferences recognized by the military services.”

The board said the expansion in codes would also accurately track more faith and belief systems, “providing more accurate demographic data for religious groups,” as well as to better plan religious support to the armed forces.

Another in a slew of moves implemented by Hegseth

The reduction in recognized religions comes as Hegseth has continued to implement religious changes ⁠at the Department of Defense.

Back in March, Hegseth announced two major changes to the military’s chaplaincy corps, one of which meant that chaplains would no longer wear their rank insignia. Instead, they were ordered to display their religious insignia while retaining their rank as officers.

Hegseth said the move was so ⁠military chaplains could “be seen among the highest ranks because of their divine calling,” and added that the Pentagon is “not even close to being done” in taking steps toward “restoring the esteemed position of chaplain.”

In April, Hegseth also ousted Maj. Gen. William Green Jr., the Army’s chief of chaplains. Green became an Army chaplain in 1994 after being endorsed by the National Baptist Convention, ⁠USA, Inc., the oldest and largest Black Baptist denomination in ‌the country.

The denomination emphasizes African Americans’ dignity and liberation, Ronit Stahl, University of California, Berkeley ​professor and author of ‌the book “Enlisting Faith: How the Military Chaplaincy Shaped Religion and State in Modern America,” previously told USA TODAY.

The Rev. Boise Kimber, president ​of the denomination, said Green’s firing “raises serious and troubling questions that deserve transparency and accountability.”

Fernando Cervantes Jr. is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him at fernando.cervantes@usatodayco.com and follow him on X @fern_cerv_.

This article originally appeared on USA Today

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