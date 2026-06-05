James Handy killed in stabbing incident. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actor was 81

By Taijuan Moorman USA TODAY

James Handy, an actor known for appearances in “Arachnophobia,” “Jumanji” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” has died after allegedly being stabbed by his girlfriend’s son. He was 81.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed it is investigating the ​incident after receiving a 911 call on the morning of Wednesday, June 3. Per a department release, the caller reportedly confessed and said, “I am ⁠the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.”

Once authorities arrived, they ‌found Handy in the front yard of ​his girlfriend’s home, where her adult son lived, “unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to his chest.” He was pronounced dead at an LA hospital shortly after.

Michael Gledhill, the 44-year-old suspect and ⁠son of Handy’s girlfriend, was arrested and charged ‌with one count of murder, ‌per Los Angeles police. Gledhill reportedly flagged down officers, saying he was the person they were looking for. ⁠His bail is set at $2 million.

In a statement, Handy’s agent Pam Ellis-Evenas confirmed the actor’s death “with great sadness.”

“I could not ‌have asked for a more ‌talented, humble or gracious client and friend than James Handy,” Ellis-Evenas added.

Handy played Jimmy, a bartender, in 2022’s “Top Gun: Maverick.” He also ⁠made appearances as an exterminator in the original 1995 “Jumanji,” ​a doctor in 2017’s “Logan” ⁠and ​a priest in 2000’s M. Night Shyamalan-directed Bruce Willis film “Unbreakable.”

The New York City-born actor is perhaps better recognizable in film as county coroner Milt Briggs in the 1990 hit dark ⁠comedy-horror film “Arachnophobia,” FBI agent “Wooly” Wolinski in the 1991 Disney war-era superhero film “The Rocketeer” and as Lieutenant Roger Byers in the buddy cop comedy “K-9” (1989) and ⁠its sequel, “K-911” (1999).

On TV, he played CIA Director Arthur Devlin in three seasons of the J. J. Abrams thriller “Alias,” from 2002 to 2006, and Lou Handleman in the ABC crime ⁠drama “Profiler” from 1997 to 1998.

“Top ‌Gun” was the actor’s last credit, along with ​producing and ‌starring in the 2022 drama “Street to Table,” after an acting ​career that spanned 45 years.