Laurie Frankel’s ‘One Two Three’ selected as 2026 Spokane is Reading book

From staff reports

Award-winning author Laurie Frankel and her novel “One Two Three” has been selected as the 2026 pick for Spokane Is Reading.

Hosted by the Spokane Public Library in partnership with the Spokane County Library District and Auntie’s Bookstore, the annual community program aims to connect Spokane through reading and meaningful discussions.

Frankel is the New York Times bestselling author of six novels, including her latest, “Enormous Wings,” as well as “Family Family” and a Reese’s Book Club pick, “This Is How It Always Is.” Hailing from Seattle, she is the recipient of the Washington State Book Award and the Endeavor Award.

“One Two Three” narrates the story of the Mitchell triplets and their fight for justice after an unscrupulous company knowingly poisons their small town.

“I loved ‘One Two Three’ from start to finish,” wrote Nancy Pearl, author of the “Book Lust” series and “George & Lizzie,” a Northwest Passages Book Club favorite. “What you always get with a Laurie Frankel novel is an engrossing plot – she’s a terrific storyteller – but for me the best part of any of her novels are the three-dimensional characters she’s created, characters for whom she has empathy and palpable affection, characters who seem to leap off the page and into the heart of the reader.”

Community members can read Frankel’s book and the join local libraries for conversation this fall at two free events: 1 p.m. Oct. 7 at Spokane Valley Library and 7 p.m. the same day at Central Library.