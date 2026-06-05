Louisville judge issues arrest warrant for former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin

By Hannah Pinski Lexington Herald-Leader

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Jefferson Family Court Judge Angela Johnson issued an arrest warrant for former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin Friday after he failed to turn in certain financial documents in an ongoing family court case.

Bevin had until noon Friday to turn over requested financial records or face 60 days behind bars at the Louisville Metro Detention Center and a $500 fine.

Bevin had filed an emergency motion that requested an extension to turn in those documents. Johnson denied it.

It’s the latest development in the year-long battle within the Bevin family.

The former governor’s son, Jonah Bevin, now 19, filed to intervene in the divorce case between Matt Bevin and Glenna Bevin to seek financial support after he said his parents abandoned him at an abusive youth facility in Jamaica when he was 16 and are no longer financially supporting him.

Johnson ordered Matt Bevin to attend the sentencing May 29 in person, but he appeared via zoom. Matt Bevin said he was unable to attend in person because a boulder had fallen onto a home he owns in Maine.

Jonah Bevin’s lawyers argued that the financial documents Matt Bevin had provided were inadequate, and would not allow for accurate child support to be determined. Johnson said there were “holes in some of the evidence” after reviewing the documents that were submitted.