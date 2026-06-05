New Prince vault album, ‘Timeless,’ announced at Celebration

By Chris Riemenschneider Minnesota Star Tribune

MINNEAPOLIS – With thousands of fans hanging out at Paisley Park in Chanhassen this week for the annual Prince Celebration, Prince representatives announced Thursday they’re pulling a little more out of the once-overstuffed vault there.

The Minnesota music legend’s estate is partnering with Sony’s Legacy Recordings to release “Timeless,” a new 10-song collection of unreleased songs due out Aug. 28. It will span all eras of Prince’s five-decade career, from the 1977 demo recording “I Am You” to a 2016 live recording of “How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore?” from the Piano & Microphone tour, captured shortly before his death.

One of the mid-era cuts from the new collection, “Stone,” was released to streaming platforms Thursday to hype presale options of the new record (which include a purple-marble LP edition). The midtempo pop song was written by Dallas R&B singer Sandra St. Victor of the Family Stand with her cohorts Tom Hammer and Jules Van Even and recorded by Prince in 1995; he was purportedly a fan of St. Victor’s and interested in working with her.

Another song featured on “Timeless” was already released to the public on April 21 timed to the 10th anniversary of his death: “With This Tear,” a ballad he wrote for Celine Dion.

Some of the other unreleased tracks include: “Tick Tick Bang,” recorded in 1981 at his Purple House in Chanhassen; “Heaven,” made during 1985 sessions at Sunset Sound studio in Los Angeles; and the 2000s-era outtakes “Calabama” and “The Guilty Ones,” both from Paisley Park recordings.

Here’s how Prince representatives describe the new collection in the announcement sent Thursday:

“‘Timeless’ traces Prince’s remarkable artistic evolution across nearly four decades, from his earliest studio recordings as a teenage prodigy in Minneapolis to one of his final recorded performances. The collection showcases the extraordinary consistency, curiosity, and creative ambition that defined his work throughout his life, offering fans a rare opportunity to hear previously unheard chapters of his creative journey.”

Here’s the full “Timeless” track list:

1. “I Am You,” 1977

2. “Tick Tick Bang,” 1981

3. “Heaven,” 1985

4. “I Wonder,” 1989

5. “With This Tear,” 1991

6. “Stone,” 1995

7. “Calabama,” 2003

8. “The Guilty Ones,” 2007

9. “Bestest Friend,” 2012

10. “How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore? (Live),” 2016