Shooters fire 70+ shots at car, killing ‘innocent victim,’ police say
A group of shooters unleashed a hail of bullets at a Louisiana gas station and killed a woman who was not their intended target, police said June 4.
The suspects used a stolen car to surveil another vehicle at a poultry processing plant, Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron Jr. said at a news conference. At some point, the person believed to be the intended target got out, and Patricia Shepard, 50, got in, needing a ride home.
The suspects then followed the vehicle to the gas station. When the driver got out, the shooters fired 70 to 80 shots into the car, killing Shepard in an attack captured on video.
“She was in the wrong place unfortunately at the wrong time,” Bergeron said, calling Shepard “an absolute innocent victim.”
Bergeron said the getaway vehicle used in the shooting was also involved in a carjacking in McComb, Mississippi. The chief declined to discuss the motive for the shooting, but said police are actively pursuing leads on two to three suspects.
“We will not rest until the scumbags like this go to jail,” Bergeron said.