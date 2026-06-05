Social Security tried to assign fake death dates to 2.7M people: Whistleblower

By Sarah D. Wire USA TODAY

A whistleblower has come forward to Congress, alleging the Social Security Administration tried to assign fake death dates to 2.7 million people living in the United States as a way to get immigrants to self-deport.

The former Social Security employee, Jeremiah Schofield, said the Department of Government Efficiency, then run by billionaire Trump supporter Elon Musk, successfully pushed the agency to assign death dates to 6,000 people. He also alleges the Department of Homeland Security asked the agency to mark an additional 2.7 million people as dead.

Being assigned a death date and moved to the Social Security death master file means immediately losing access to bank accounts, health insurance and credit cards. It can also mean mortgages are canceled, legal immigration status is revoked and American citizens lose their right to vote.

The Social Security Administration said in a statement to USA Today that it “did not add a list of 2.7 million names to the Death Master File. SSA maintains the highest level of internal controls. This includes having all appropriate policies and procedures in place to maintain the integrity and accuracy of agency records.”

Details of the allegations were confirmed by Schofield’s attorney. Schofield worked for the agency for 25 years and helped lead IT modernization efforts. He does not know if the 2.7 million people were ultimately marked as dead.

“Jeremiah witnessed Trump administration officials admit that they were deliberately targeting people whom they had no reason to believe were in fact dead in order to remove them from the Social Security rolls and ultimately from the country,” said Debra S. Katz, one of the attorneys representing Schofield.

Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut sent a letter to Social Security Administration Commissioner Frank Bisignano and three former DOGE employees Saturday, outlining the allegations and asking for more information.

Schofield, according to their letter, alleged a DOGE staffer said “the lives of these individuals would be ruined … and they would be driven to ‘self-deport’ ” or “they would have to go to a local Social Security office, at which point SSA field office staff would send them to DHS offices,” where officials would “detain them for deportation.”

According to Schofield’s disclosure, a sample test of just 25 of the 2.7 million names he was asked to mark as dead found that the majority were either U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents.