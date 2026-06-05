Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to reportedly get married in Manhattan

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will kick off their husband-and-wife era in the heart of New York City, according to a report.

A source told TMZ that the power couple are going to get married on July 3 in the “middle of Manhattan.” While the exact venue is still a mystery, there have been rumors swirling online that the Grammy-winner will say “I do” at Madison Square Garden. Other potential locations in Midtown include Central Park, Rockefeller Center, Radio City Music Hall or the NYC Public Library.

Some have, meanwhile, speculated Swift’s wedding to Kelce may take place in Rhode Island — where she has famously hosted her Independence Day parties in the past — but Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse told TMZ earlier this week that it wasn’t likely. It was also rumored Swift had her eye on Ocean House resort in Westerly, and that she even went as far as to pay a couple for their spot there.

That has not been verified, and authorities in Westerly have not been alerted to any potential high-profile events.

Swift and her footballer fiance have gone out of their way to keep their wedding plans under wraps. TMZ reported Swift initially provided guests with the date of the wedding by phone, but held back on revealing further details, like the location.

New York Police Department commissioner Jessica Tisch earlier this week joked about the upcoming nuptials, describing it as an event that would require major security. She was going over all of the major things coming to the city this summer, including the July 4 celebration, Sail 250, the NBA Finals and the FIFA World Cup, before adding, “and potentially a Taylor Swift wedding.”

She quickly added: “I’m kidding.”

Swift started her romance with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end after he publicly declared that he tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number after a show during Eras Tour. They took their relationship public in September the same year, and they announced their engagement with an Instagram post in August 2025.