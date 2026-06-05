The USMNT is excited to face Germany’s stars in their last World Cup tuneup game

By Jonathan Tannenwald Tribune News Service

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. – There are 211 teams in FIFA’s global men’s rankings, spanning every corner of the globe. So the U.S. probably could have picked an easier opponent for its last World Cup tuneup game than the one ranked No. 10 and that happens to have four World Cup and three European championships on its mantle.

But fans and players alike enjoy when the Americans face big-time opponents, and the opportunity doesn’t come around often because of the global game’s crowded schedule.

All those factors make the 13th all-time matchup between the U.S. and Germany in men’s soccer one to savor. Saturday’s game at sold-out Soldier Field (2:30 p.m., TBS, Telemundo) will be played a week short of 33 years to the day since the first, played in the same venue.

It will be a surprise if Saturday’s game ends with the same 4-3 score as that one. There’s still plenty of excitement, though, starting with the U.S. players who will challenge the Mannschaft’s stars.

“I think we’d all rather play a better team than a not-so-good team,” said defender Joe Scally, who plays his club soccer for German club Borussia Mönchengladbach. “I think it makes the most sense to challenge yourself. Not so much see where you’re at, but to play better competition is always more fun, a better feeling on the field to play against some of the best guys in the world.”

Germany’s World Cup squad is loaded, led by playmakers Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, forward Kai Havertz, midfield anchor Joshua Kimmich, and 40-year-old goalkeeping legend Manuel Neuer. There also are impressive young talents who might soon become famous, particularly 18-year-old midfielder Lennart Karl and 22-year-old left back Nathaniel Brown.

The game will carry extra meaning for U.S. attacking midfielder Malik Tillman. He was born in Nuremberg, Germany, to an American father and German mother, and his older brother, Timothy, plays for Los Angeles FC.

Malik, who turned 24 last week, went back and forth between the nations’ youth teams before committing to the U.S. in 2022. He came up short of that year’s World Cup team but has made it to the big stage now.

“For me, it’s very special,” he said. “Of course, I dream to be able to play in the World Cup, and then also playing Germany right before is an amazing memory already. It’s great to be here, it’s great to be able to play this kind of game, and it’s going to be very special and emotional for me.”

On the German side, Havertz, fresh off helping Arsenal win its first English Premier League title in 22 years, praised his counterparts. He knows a few of them, too, having played with Christian Pulisic at Chelsea and having been coached there by USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino.

“The fans are going to be excited, and I think (the players) want to show the fans that America is a top football country as well,” Havertz said. “So I think we are excited to play them on the weekend, and it’s going to be a tough test for us. I think, in general, they’re a good team.”

Hitting the road

Thursday’s practice was the U.S. team’s last at the national training center before heading to Chicago. Twenty-five of the 26 squad players were on the field, with injured centerback Chris Richards again the lone absentee.

U.S. Soccer’s staff watched a portion of practice from a balcony above the field, as did the U.S. under-19 men’s team that’s also in town this week. (Union centerback prospect Neil Pierre is on that roster, and some players got to join the senior team’s sessions).

Pochettino and captain Tim Ream spoke to the crowd, and there was a flyover from the Falcon RV Squadron, a spectacle group based in nearby Peachtree City.

“Keep going, supporting us, and we are going to try to make you feel proud every time you will watch live or on TV our performance,” Pochettino said. “That, I think, is the most important legacy that we can create: good memories for you and for everyone, all together.”

Ream added his thanks for the staff and the facility, which has showed over the last week and a half why U.S. Soccer wanted it so much.

“This place is incredible – I can’t say enough about what this means to the players and everybody here,” he said. “It’s not just about this group here, it’s about all of you up there, and we really appreciate it.”