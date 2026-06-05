Thousands attend 20th annul Lilac City Comicon to revel in ‘nerd culture community’

Rachel Boss’ cosplay started with a simple trench coat.

Purchased on clearance at her job at Target, the beige coat cloaks Boss’ hand-sewn teal suit, orange tie and ornate patterned vest. She wears a blue wig and fedora, but what immediately makes her costume clear is the orange beaverlike tail extending from the back of her coat.

Boss was dressed as the crime-fighting semiaquatic mammal “Perry the Platypus” from the Disney cartoon show “Phineas and Ferb.” She handmade everything but the hat, coat and wig.

Rachel Boss, 27, poses at Lilac City Comicon on Sunday at the Spokane Convention Center dressed as Perry the Platypus. (Elena Perry/The Spokesman-Review)

Boss was one of thousands to flock to the 20th annual Lilac City Comicon at the Spokane Convention Center this weekend and was not alone in her attire.

Attendees often come dressed to the nines in cosplay, in other words, donning detail-oriented, often handmade costumes to portray characters from fictional worlds.

“It’s my favorite costume of all time. I was obsessed with Phineas and Ferb growing up,” Boss said.

On Saturday, 7,000 people came to the convention to peruse 315 booths from vendors, screen photo opportunities and meet-and-greets with actors and artists. Nathan O’Brien, Lilac City Comicon founder, said he expected another 4,000 to 5,000 in attendance Sunday to revel in the “nerd culture community,” he said.

“People just love the opportunity to come and celebrate pop culture and meet new people or come with friends,” O’Brien said. “Cosplay is huge, people love to dress up whenever there’s an occasion for that.”

The convention has become O’Brien’s life. After 15 years working for Gonzaga as a resident dining manager, he now works full time planning conventions, which he said take a year of organizing.

After moving to Spokane from Seattle and realizing the city didn’t have its own version of the Emerald City Comic Con, he took on the challenge of organizing one himself.

“I just felt like that was a crime. The second largest city in the state of Washington doesn’t have a show,” he said.

What started as a 300-person convention in a wedding hall grew exponentially. This year’s convention, with its staggering 85,000-square-foot layout and 315 exhibitors, marked the 20th year.

With growth, O’Brien tries to maintain a variety of vendors, panels and guest speakers to reach a diverse audience.

Ramones drummer Richard Ramone was among the special guests, and the convention featured a Jeep and a dinosaur from the “Jurassic Park” movies.

“Even though we’re branded as a comic con, it’s really more a pop culture convention because it’s a melting pot,” O’Brien said. “There’s a little bit of something for everybody.”

One room at the convention center featured wall-to-wall tables with trinkets, art, books and board games. Attendees, adorned in costumes and wigs, traversed the room and stuffed bags with themed goodies.

Kayla Klassy, the owner of Something Prettie Gallery, is a fantasy and science fiction artist from Seattle. Her table featured prints, stickers and pins of her original art.

“I enjoy natural creatures and things from fantasy worlds,” she said. “Monsters, mermaids and dragons and things like that.”

She’s been working as a professional artist for over a decade and has been traveling to the Lilac City Comicon since 2018. She likes the culture at festivals and the diverse people she meets.

“It’s insane how many crazy relationships I’ve made in different places with amazing people,” Klassy said.

From recognizable superheroes to obscure “original characters” of their own creation, attendees dressed up elaborately as characters from movies, TV, video games and anime to show off at the convention.

For Boss, it’s as much about displaying the art she’s spent hours making by hand as it is tapping into the character themself.

It’s a lot like dressing up for Halloween when she was a kid, the 27-year-old said.

“It just allows me to connect with characters on a deeper level and explore a side of myself that I don’t really see in my day-to-day life,” Boss said. “I’m a professional at Target, so I have to be very straight-faced and a boss, basically, and when I cosplay, I can be goofy. I can interact with kids and have them be excited to see their favorite character, too.”

Like Boss, Nox Jones dressed up in cosplay for Sunday’s convention. They dressed as their original character, Nixon, who is inspired by the Egyptian god Anubis. The costume featured a canine-like masquerade mask and blue- and orange-colored contacts.

The 19-year-old continues to come back to comicon for the community they’ve found.

“When I first came here is when I first made some of my first cosplay friends and online friends,” Jones said. “As well, you can express yourself however you want.”