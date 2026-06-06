2 toddlers fatally shot in Florida apartment, deputies say

By Richard Tribou Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two toddlers found shot Friday evening in Orange County died at a hospital, while a man who was their father was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

At 6:30 p.m. deputies responded to the 4400 block of South Rio Grande Avenue over a report of a man with a gun who’d been chasing a woman, according to an emailed report on the incident from the agency.

The deputies found the woman uninjured, but she said she was worried about the safety of her children in a nearby apartment.

“As deputies approached the apartment, they heard several gunshots,” the email stated. “They made entry and found two young children — ages 1 and 2 years old — who had been shot. Deputies rendered aid on scene and the children were transported to the hospital where, tragically, they both died from their injuries.”

The man who was found dead was also in the apartment. No further details were provided.

“Our hearts are aching as we share this news with you tonight,” the email stated.