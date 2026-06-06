NJ police sergeant charged in theft of journalist’s gear at protest

By Anthony Thompson USA Today

A New Jersey police sergeant has been charged with stealing a photojournalist’s camera equipment after she was injured while covering a protest outside an immigration detention center in Newark, authorities said.

Sgt. Darryl Brown, 43, of Sparta Township, was charged with third-degree theft after an investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office and the Office of Public ​Integrity and Accountability. Prosecutors allege Brown took approximately $10,000 worth of cameras and related equipment belonging to an Associated Press photojournalist who was covering demonstrations at Delaney Hall on May 30.

According to investigators, the journalist was injured during the protest ⁠and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, leaving behind a camera bag containing professional equipment. Authorities allege Brown, who had been deployed to the protest ‌site, later took unlawful possession of the bag.

The charge comes after ​investigators traced an Apple AirTag attached to one of the missing items to Brown’s residence and later recovered several pieces of equipment during a court-authorized search of his home.

Attorney general: ‘No one is above the law’

Attorney General Jennifer Davenport announced the charge June 4, saying the case underscores the state’s commitment to investigating allegations of ⁠misconduct by law enforcement officers.

“So many police officers conduct themselves with integrity, uphold the ‌law, maintain order and public safety, and ‌serve our communities with distinction,” Davenport said in a statement. “When an officer does what is alleged in this case, it is a disservice to the profession and the public.”

She added ⁠that “absolutely no one is above the law” and pledged that officers who abuse positions of public trust will be held accountable.

If convicted, Brown faces a sentence of three to five years in prison and a ‌fine of up to $15,000. USA TODAY was not ‌able to determine whether Brown has retained or been appointed legal counsel.

Investigation traced equipment to officer’s home

According to the criminal complaint, the journalist suffered an injury while working at the protest and dropped a camera bag containing cameras ⁠and other equipment valued at roughly $10,000.

Investigators said the journalist later used an Apple AirTag attached ​to one of the items to ⁠track the ​equipment’s location. The tracking data led to a home in Sparta Township that authorities identified as Brown’s residence.

The AirTag was later recovered several miles away from that location, according to investigators.

Authorities also reviewed Brown’s body-worn camera footage from the protest. The complaint alleges the footage shows Brown interacting with a ⁠dark-colored bag matching the description of the journalist’s missing equipment.

On June 3, investigators executed a search warrant at Brown’s residence and recovered several missing items, including equipment that allegedly still displayed the journalist’s name and phone number on attached labels.

Journalist was covering ⁠immigration detention protests

The equipment belongs to Associated Press photojournalist Angelina Katsanis, who was covering demonstrations outside Delaney Hall, a Newark immigration detention center that has become a focal point for protests over the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement policies.

Katsanis told The Associated Press she suffered bruising and swelling after being struck ⁠in the knee during a clash between demonstrators ‌and law enforcement officers. She later said the alleged theft left her shaken.

Essex ​County Prosecutor Theodore N. ‌Stephens II said Brown has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Conduct that undermines ​the public’s trust in law enforcement is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Stephens said in a statement.

Reporter Anthony Thompson can be reached at ajthompson@usatodayco.com, or on X @athompsonUSAT.

This article originally appeared on USA Today

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