Oldtown man dies in ATV crash near Spirit Lake

From staff reports

An Oldtown man was killed early Saturday when his ATV left the roadway in a wooded area near Spirit Lake, according to the Idaho State Police.

The 43-year-old man, who was not identified, apparently was driving an ATV on That A Way Road in Spirit Lake at about 12:05 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway.

The 2007 Kawasaki ATV entered a wooded area after it left the road, according to an ISP news release. The driver was ejected from the ATV and died at the scene.

The ISP and Bonner County Sheriff’s Office worked to gather information into the collision, which remained under investigation later on Saturday.