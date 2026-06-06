Velocity jump into second place in USL Cup Group 1 standings

From Staff Reports

Since their inception, the Spokane Velocity have failed to advance past the group stage of the USL Cup for two straight seasons.

In mid-May, Spokane earned its first win in its second game of this season’s group stage against the Las Vegas Lights to remain in contention for one of only two available spots per group in the knockout stage.

On Saturday, the Velocity secured three more points in a 2-1 triumph over AC Boise and jumped into second place in Group 1 at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Spokane is now just one game away from advancing to the knockout round for the first time.

Boise and Spokane battled for much of the match, with neither side able to muster any kind of offensive production as the game remained scoreless throughout the first and later stages of the second half.

It took until the 54th minute for Spokane to get its first shot on target. AC Boise recorded two with one in each period. Velocity finished with three attempts on target.

After Spokane allowed the game’s first two shots in the 12th and 16th minutes, Luis Gil volleyed Velocity’s first shot on a header in the 25th that was too high.

Spokane ended the period with a one-shot advantage, and possession was nearly evenly split through the first 45 minutes. Velocity finished the half with a 54% rate.

Boise and Spokane traded missed or blocked shots in the first 11 minutes of the second half.

At the 58-minute mark, Collin Fernandez’s one-touch shot was blocked by Philip Mayaka just before it fell past the goal line following a corner kick.

Then in the 71st minute, defender Camron Miller opened a quick barrage of scoring as he converted a header off a corner kick from Derek Waldeck.

Three more goals were scored in the next six minutes by Boise and Spokane.

In the 75th, Brett connected with Andre Lewis in the center of the penalty box, and Lewis scored the insurance goal.

Less than a minute later, Boise midfielder Blake Bodily – who leads League One in chances created – squeezed a shot between keeper Sean Lewis’s hands, and the left goalpost. Lewis’s hands touched the ball as it fell into the back of the frame, and Lewis was credited with an own goal.

Lewis made a diving save to punch a Joe-Hanson attempt away in the 87th minute to prevent an equalizer.

Spokane’s defense, which notched 22 clearances – led by Miller’s six – forced four misses in stoppage time.

Brett led all players with three shots. Defender Gagi Margvelashvili finished with a game-best 93% passing accuracy on 64 passes. He also had four clearances, and two tackles.