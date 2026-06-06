Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Rangel S. Cavazos and Conni D. Ellern, both of Spokane.

Conrad R. Band and Karen M. Alexander, both of Liberty Lake.

Ethan J. Brake and Katelynn C. Weppner, both of Spokane Valley.

Samuel K. Huseby and Jessica M. Nocker, both of Spokane.

Brandon A. Martin and Madeline C. Giles, both of Spokane.

Joshua T. Aleto and Ellen M. Berry, both of Deer Park.

Nathan T. Reed and Alexis K. Burchfiel, both of Spokane.

Christopher R. Chapin and Riana S. Slyter, both of Spokane.

Caden J. Vermillion and Sierra C. Unger, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Thomas C. Wakem and Kylie A. Collins, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Challenger Properties LLC v. Breanna L. Bennett, restitution of premises.

Alias Properties LLC v. Amy M. Bush, restitution of premises.

Capital One NA v. Esau J. Siwalette, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Brianna Riedel, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Zachary Ude, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Stephan Gonsalves, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Paul McDonald, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Misty K. Iseminger, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. James D. Gretz, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Jolene Bryant, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Jon-Christian Eyre, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Lydell Gorski, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Ryan Greer, money claimed owed.

Barry J. Lamb Co. LLC v. Sonyia Freter, restitution of premises.

Spokane Plex 1 LLC v. Daniel Weston, et al., restitution of premises.

Canyon Greens Apartment Homes LLC v. Wiley Thurman, restitution of premises.

CSC Riverton Realty LLC v. Robert Fortuna, restitution of premises.

Glencrest Spokane Valley LLC v. Mary Clark, et al., restitution of premises.

Alicia Bell v. Sean Powers, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Ehli, Cameron S. and Robert D. J.

Andreasen, Nichole R. and Christopher L.

Jones, Avery D. and Albin, Lacey J.

Chobot, Sabrina M. and Troup, Steven D.

Brewster, David P. and Liberty R.

Lateef, Haitham Y. and Hisso, Helma Y.

Sealey, Gregory M. and Luana M.

Fischer, Leila and Timothy R.

Clark, Brian D. and Rionelle P.

Porche, Juliane and Curtis, II

White, Paul L. and Kairi C.

Confer, Amy J. and Drew G.

Hasler, Samantha and Travis

Girling, David A. and Karen L.

Legal separations granted

Norton, William D. and Deann L.

Taylor, Mike and Kerry

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Carver D. L. Trout and Shannon N. Kennedy, Spokane; debts of $223,942.

Woodrow J. and Dawn L. Treherne, Spokane; debts of $192,176.

Amanda B. and Jordan S, Martinez, Spokane; debts of $263,235.

Abak S. D. D. Anei, Spokane; debts of $68,404.

David D. and Lori J. Taylor, Deer Park; debts of $408,916.

Sonya R. Shivers, Spokane; debts of $85,376.

William A. and Jennifer K. A. Davis, Sprague; debts of $531,981.

Hector M. Garza, Jr., Othello; debts of $303,987.

Samuel Garcia and Rosario Galvan, Moses Lake; debts of $314,288.

Ian R. and Brittanie L. Watson, Colville; debts of $129,658.

Deanna C. Miller, Kettle Falls; debts of $25,185.

Dalton M. and Kamea A. Thomas, Springdale; debts of $327,343.

Reliable Mobile Repair, LLC, Spokane; debts of $98,810.

Faydra L. Fuller, Spokane; debts of $30,370.

Michelle Victoria, Liberty Lake; debts of $279,556.

Bottom Line Business Trust, Spokane; debts not listed.

Joel Flores Herrerra, Moses Lake; debts of $19,641.

Fatima Gomez Cervantes, Moses Lake; debts of $15,556.

Karina T. Rodriguez, Ephrata; debts of $40,151.

Octavia M. Burrell, Spokane; debts of $36,881.

Celeste A. Mihelich, Spokane; debts of $424,041.

James W. and April K. Egly, Spokane; debts of $684,235.

Audrey L. Cooke, Liberty Lake; debts of $60,851.

Nathanial J. Molitor, Spokane; debts of $87,308.

Carolyn S. Pinedo, Spokane; debts of $375,831.

Jason W. Purdy, Spokane; debts of $93,693.

Jesus E. Espinoza Baeza, Ephrata; debts of $192,261.

Maria E. Naranjo De Wisdom, Mattawa; debts of $66,183.

Rosalio M. Perez, Othello; debts of $89,477.

Valdez Davson Hilton, Spokane; debts of $77,902.

Alexander G. and Holly A. Tonasket, Wellpinit; debts of $80,619.

Jennifer L. Ochoa, Spokane Valley; debts of $540,214.

Robb R. and Heather L. Arnold, Chewelah; debts of $279,199.

Sharon K. Villarreal, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $164,961.

Chadwick N. Kinville, Spokane; debts of $42,413.

Carie L. Wigton, Spokane; debts of $30,349.

Inessa R. Baker, Cheney; debts of $43,173.

Miranda R. Wells, Spokane; debts of $43,192.

Gena M. Meyer, Spokane; debts of $477,501.

Wage-earner petitions

Alison K. Simpson, Spokane; debts not listed.

Rafael Gutierrez Saucedo, Royal City; debts of $67,967.

Warner L. and Ardet L. Biotti, Mead; debts of $83,468.

Aleksandr Y. and Olga Bakhtina, Spokane Valley; debts of $522,495.

Bradley S. and Autumn B. Johnson, Spokane; debts of $489,587.

Kason L. Bailey, Spokane; debts not listed.

Corey R. and Debra M. Blades, Moses Lake; debts of $527,465.

David A. Bucher, Spokane; debts not listed.

Alejandro G. Ramos, Jr., Othello; debts of $285,887.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Jeji A. Jacklick, 25; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, third-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Jeanne D. Jauron, 51; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

James R. Kitterman, 61; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, third-degree theft.

Jeremy J. Linn, 42; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Derick G. Littrel, 24; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Kirill S. Kuldayev, 37; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, obstruction of a law enforcement officer amended to disorderly conduct.

Clarissa J. Manywhitehorses, 28; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Miguel J. Perez, 41; 15 days in jail with credit given for six days served, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Chloe M. Rindal, 24; 60 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated and second-degree negligent driving.

Tyson N. Taylor, 33; 60 days in jail with credit given for 34 days served, first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree malicious mischief.

Christoper S. Walser, 45; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, first-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Derrick C. Stahi, 46; 28 days in jail with credit given for 28 days served, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Paris C. Wiser, 34; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Gary D. Snyder, 71; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Mela Tarkij, 34; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Erik A. Walt, 44; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Lynette A. Black Eagle, 59; 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, 24 months of probation, harassment.

Jeremy C. James, 24; 60 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, 12 months of probation, harassment.

Michael A. Fox, Jr., 19; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 12 months of probation, protection order violation.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Scott V. Bunkelman, 37; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.