16-year-old girl dies in car crash near Rathdrum

A 16-year-old girl died Friday afternoon after she crashed her car into a traffic light near Rathdrum.

The girl, of Rathdrum, was taken to a nearby hospital following the crash but died Saturday from her injuries, according to a news memo from Idaho State Police. The department did not identify the girl.

Just before 2:30 p.m. Friday, the girl was driving a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta north on state Highway 41 in Kootenai County at a “high rate of speed,” according to the ISP. She lost control of her vehicle, colliding into a traffic-light pole at Wyoming Avenue.

Police don’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.