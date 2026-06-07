19-year-old injured in Spokane Valley hit-and-run collision

A hit-and-run car crash Saturday night in Spokane Valley injured a 19-year-old Clarkston, Washington, man.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Sprague Avenue and state Route 27 around 8:20 p.m., according to a news memo from Washington State Patrol.

Benjamin Alvarez, 19, who was driving a 2026 Subaru Impreza, was struck while taking a right-hand turn from Sprague to SR-27 when a northbound black 2016 Scion failed to stop at a red traffic light, according to WSP. Both vehicles were totaled.

The driver and passenger of the Scion fled the crash on foot, according to WSP, and Alvarez was transported to a Spokane Valley hospital.

The road was partially blocked after the incident, but fully reopened early Sunday morning.