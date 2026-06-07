6 injured after stabbings at NYC’s Penn Station, fire department says

By Thao Nguyen USA Today

Six people were injured, and a suspect is in custody on June 7 after stabbings were reported at Penn Station in New York City, the city’s ​fire department said.

At around 7 p.m. local time, fire crews and emergency medical services received a 911 call reporting that ⁠a person stabbed multiple people at Penn Station, the New York ‌City Fire Department told USA Today. ​The fire department found one victim with a serious injury, two with moderate injuries, and three with minor injuries.

Five people were transported to Bellevue Hospital and ⁠one person was transported to Cornell ‌Hospital, the fire department ‌said in a statement.

The suspect was taken into custody, according to the fire department. ⁠The agency did not provide further details on the incident.

“Earlier this afternoon, Amtrak Police responded to ‌a reported stabbing at New ‌York Penn Station. The suspect has been apprehended and an investigation is underway,” an Amtrak spokesperson said ⁠in a statement to USA TODAY.

The incident ​occurred at one ⁠of the ​busiest transit hubs and passenger rail stations in the United States, which handles hundreds of thousands of passengers daily.

The stabbings happened a day ⁠before President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mandami’s planned attendance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison ⁠Square Garden, which is located directly on top of Penn Station. In light of the presidential visit, authorities have increased security in the area ⁠and tightened protocols at ‌the arena.

USA Today reached out to ​the New ‌York City Police Department for comment.

This article originally ​appeared on USA Today

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