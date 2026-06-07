Armenia’s ruling party leads parliamentary vote with 54% in early results

Members of an electoral commission count votes after polling stations closed in a parliamentary election on Sunday in Yerevan, Armenia. (Reuters )

By Lucy Papachristou Reuters

YEREVAN, Armenia – Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract party is leading in a parliamentary election with 54.44% of the vote, according to early ​voting results from Armenia’s electoral commission that were broadcast on public TV.

Sunday’s vote, Armenia’s first general election ⁠since a crushing military defeat by Azerbaijan in 2023, was ‌viewed as a test of Prime ​Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s push to deepen ties with the West and secure a peace deal with Azerbaijan after years of conflict and political ⁠turbulence.

The preliminary data, from about 16% ‌of Armenia’s polling ‌stations, showed the pro-Russian Strong Armenia alliance in second place, with about 22% ⁠of the votes. The Armenia Alliance was in third place with 8.8%, and the Prosperous ‌Armenia party was trailing ‌in fourth with roughly 5%.

Turnout in the landlocked country of 3 million was strong at ⁠nearly 59% of eligible voters. The Central ​Election Commission is ⁠expected ​to announce official preliminary voting results on Monday.

Pashinyan’s Civil Contract, which has brought Armenia closer to the West since taking power ⁠in 2018, squared off against three main pro-Russian opposition parties.

His key rival is Samvel Karapetyan, who founded Strong ⁠Armenia last year and campaigned on a pro-business platform and a pledge to maintain Armenia’s close ties to Russia.

A strong showing ⁠for Pashinyan would give ‌him a mandate to conclude ​peace negotiations ‌with Azerbaijan, which has been at war ​with Armenia intermittently since the late 1980s, and to normalise relations with Turkey, a key ally of Azerbaijan.

(Reporting by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Edmund Klamann)