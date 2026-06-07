As J.P. Crawford still nurses hand injury, Ryan Bliss joins Mariners | Notebook

Tim Booth Seattle Times

DETROIT — Shortly before 11:30 a.m. local time Sunday, Ryan Bliss came strolling into the clubhouse at Comerica Park, although his bags from Sacramento, Calif., were still in transit.

For now, Bliss’ presence on the taxi squad is just in case. But it’s also a clear sign there’s lingering concern about J.P. Crawford possibly needing a stint on the injured list because of his sore right hand.

“Just precautionary for now,” M’s manager Dan Wilson said of Bliss’ arrival before Sunday’s series finale against the Tigers. “Not sure how it was all going to come down and what was going to happen, but just continue to assess as we go.”

Crawford was hit on his right hand by a fastball from Detroit’s Framber Valdez in the third inning of Friday’s series opener. X-rays showed there was no fracture, but Crawford’s hand was sore and swollen and most of Saturday was spent getting treatment.

Before pregame clubhouses closed, Crawford said the goal was to get a bat in his hands, see how the hand felt and then possibly take some light swings. He also intended to do some light throwing.

But when he came out to the field for pregame work about two hours before first pitch, the throwing lasted all of five minutes. Crawford briefly played catch with first base coach Eric Young Jr. at about 60 feet and wrapped up the session after just a handful of throws.

Before Crawford threw, Wilson gave an optimistic tone to Crawford’s hoping that it would be just one more day the M’s might be without their shortstop.

Being down one player on the bench hasn’t been a significant issue for the M’s through two games. But if Crawford needs another day or two, activating Bliss might become the option they choose.

Ire of Detroit

Josh Naylor already had the ire of some Tigers fans from his years in Cleveland and seeing Detroit regularly in the AL Central. This weekend, though, seemed to amplify the disdain.

What was a small smattering of boos Friday was full-on expressions of contempt for the M’s first baseman in Sunday’s series finale. Anytime Naylor’s name was announced, from pregame warmups through his final at-bat, there were loud boos from the Comerica Park crowd.

Naylor did his part in the creating the situation. Saturday’s game saw his sliding mitt fly off and into catcher Dillon Dingler as Naylor was trying to score. Naylor said that it was incidental and that he “felt bad” it had happened.

His next time at the plate, Naylor was plunked on the shoulder/upper back by Tigers starter Keider Montero. Naylor then made a hard slide into second base trying to break up a double play after he was hit.

On Sunday, there was another moment at second base when Naylor was caught stealing in the ninth inning. Naylor slid over the bag and into Detroit’s Zach McKinstry, but the parties separated without incident.

Colt and Colt

Before Saturday’s game, Mariners rookie Colt Emerson had a chance to chat with Detroit’s Colt Keith. They are currently the only two players named Colt in the majors.

But name is only the beginning of their connection.

While the name is a bit of a rarity, here’s where it gets really strange. Both Emerson and Keith were born in the same town: Zanesville, Ohio.

Two Colt’s. One town. Both in the majors.

Emerson said the chat Saturday was the first time the players have met. Keith is four years older than Emerson, so there was never any overlap when they were young kids. Keith was born in Zanesville and spent part of his childhood there, but moved to Utah and later Arizona and Mississippi, where he was drafted out of high school by the Tigers.