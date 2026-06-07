Cool Critters: It’s a rush to hear the song of a veery thrush

By Linda Weiford For The Spokesman-Review

Ah, June. The opening act of summer.

“The green will never again be so green,” wrote American poet Marge Piercy.

And thanks to the veery thrush, birdsong may never again sound so splendid. Take a walk through any number of leafy wooded areas around the Inland Northwest and its vocalizations may stop you in your tracks.

Enchanting. Spiraling. Dreamlike. The veery sings two pitches at once, basically harmonizing with itself.

“Hikers will abruptly stop, look upward and say, ‘What was that?’ ” said Marlene Cashen, a 20-year member of the Spokane Audubon Society. “The sound is wonderful.”

And it’s a sound that’s most commonly heard during June as the birds establish territories and look for mates, Cashen said.

“When I think of June, the bird that comes to mind is the veery,” she explained.

Iller Creek, Dishman Hills and the Turnbull and McNary national wildlife refuges are among the birds’ prime summer breeding spots in the Inland Northwest. If you can’t venture out to the woods, check out the veery birdsong on the Cornell Lab of Ornithology website. As the lab explains, the song “resonates as if whirling around inside a metal pipe.”

The veery (Catharus fuscescens) is among the few bird species able to sing a rising melody and a falling melody at the same time, according to Nathan Pieplow, author of the Peterson Field Guide to Bird Sounds.

“A single Veery sings a duet,” Pieplow writes in his bird-sounds blog Earbirding.com. “The bird literally has two voices, one from each of its lungs, and it can control them separately.”

Not only does the veery stand out in the bird world for its duel melodies, but also its epic migrations.

This rusty brown, sparrow-sized bird began arriving to our region in late May after migrating all the way from Brazil. We’re talking 4,000 to 6,000 miles – farther than most North American songbirds, according to the Cornell Lab.

And what a journey it is. Migration studies using tracking technology reveal that the veery can fly up to 160 miles in a single night and at altitudes topping 1.2 miles. And while many migrating birds alternate between flapping and coasting their wings, “veeries may flap continuously throughout an entire night’s flight,” the Lab states.

So, should you spot a small, nondescript bird with an upright stance singing a flute-like duet among thickets of branches, it’s likely a veery thrush. This bird weighing little more than an ounce flew thousands of miles to mate and raise a family here.

By late August, he and the entire veery population that spent summer in the northern United States and southern Canada will be gone, flying thousands of miles to spend winter foraging in the undergrowth of Brazil’s tropical rainforests.