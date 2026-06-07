Mass shooting near Ohio festival injured 12. What we know

By Thao Nguyen, N'dea Yancey-Bragg, Michelle Deal-Zimmerman and Anthony Thompson USA Today

Police are searching for at least two suspects who allegedly unleashed a hail of bullets near a popular neighborhood festival in Toledo, Ohio, injuring at least 12 people.

Authorities believe the Saturday incident began when at least two people started shooting at each other near the Old West End Festival, a longstanding community event that draws thousands of visitors to one of Toledo’s most historic neighborhoods ​each year.

Organizers canceled festival events on Sunday, and law enforcement said residents should avoid the area as they search for the suspects, collecting evidence at the expansive scene and working to determine what led to the shooting.

In a brief update on social media ⁠on Sunday, the Toledo Police Department said investigators were making progress and were following multiple leads. Police noted that “no arrests have been made at this time.”

Officials urged those ‌who attended the festival and anyone in the northwestern Ohio community to share ​information about the violence that shook the area. Footage that circulated on social media appeared to capture festivalgoers fleeing from the shots as chaos erupted.

“As investigators continue their work following yesterday’s shooting near the Old West End Festival, detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or may have photos, videos, or other information to come forward,” police spokesperson Mohamad Nasser ⁠said in a statement to USA TODAY. “Community members continue to play a critical role in ‌helping investigators identify those responsible.”

What happened in Toledo ‌festival shooting?

Officers with the Toledo Police Department responded at 5:37 p.m. ET to reports of a shooting in the northern part of the city near the festival. There was already a large police presence at ⁠the scene, including off-duty officers working for the festival, and some officers heard the shots.

As more first responders arrived, they found multiple people struck by gunfire and transported several victims to local hospitals.

“As far as violence, this is over ‌the top,” Lt. Dan Gerken of the Toledo Police ‌Department said.

Eyewitness accounts emerge

Kevin Berry told the Associated Press he was listening to live music with friends when the gunfire broke out at the festival. “Everybody hit the deck,” he said.

Berry said he saw a gun thrown to the ground and at least five ⁠injured people near the neighborhood arboretum.

Tito Aguilar told CBS News he was buying food when a confrontation ​erupted, and he started recording on his ⁠cellphone. Aguilar told ​the outlet he fled as gunshots rang out, but returned to the scene to find his friends and saw several injured people.

Who are the victims?

Police have not publicly identified any of the people injured in the shooting. Gerken said the ages of those shot range from 14 to 61 years old, based on interviews.

In the update ⁠on Sunday, police said all 12 victims were “reported to be in stable condition and continue to improve.”

Ohio officials condemn ‘senseless’ Toledo mass shooting

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he was “deeply concerned about the situation in Toledo.”

“Summer festivals should be safe spaces for families to spend time together without ⁠fear of violence,” DeWine said in a post on X. “Fran and I are praying for everyone impacted by the incident at the Old West End Festival, and we are confident that law enforcement will locate the suspects involved in this senseless crime.”

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said on X that the city has “faced more adversity over the years ⁠than most cities, and our citizens always rally together ‌and pull through.” He noted that many urban areas have faced mass gun violence in ​recent years.

“But we should ‌never shrug our shoulders and accept it as the price of living in a free society,” Kapszukiewicz said. “As a country, ​we must do better. Toledo is resilient & it will emerge stronger because of the unity we show in this moment.”

Contributing: Thao Nguyen, USA Today; Cole Behrens, The Columbus Dispatch

This article originally appeared on USA Today

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