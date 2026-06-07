Messi vs. Ronaldo: The 2026 World Cup will be the last dance for soccer’s eternal twins | Commentary

By Allan Buluku For The Spokesman-Review

For nearly two decades, global soccer has been less a sport than a dual monarchy. To chart its history since 2007 is to map a cold war fought with leather balls and golden trophies, a relentless and strangely beautiful argument carried out across the grandest amphitheaters of Europe.

The era was defined by one binary question. The boy from Rosario or the son of Funchal? The natural grace of a pagan god or the sculpted precision of a high-performance machine? Now, as the caravan rolls into North America for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, that long-running drama is approaching its final act.

Time, the only defender neither man could dribble past, has finally closed the gap. Lionel Messi, 38, moves through the soft, neon-lit evenings of Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, his bursts of speed preserved like a good vintage. Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, anchors his legacy in the desert heat of Al Nassr, still defying biology with the stubborn intensity that has always driven his career.

For both men, this 48-team summer tournament is the last international rodeo. They have said as much themselves. “Definitely, yes,” Ronaldo told reporters when asked whether this would be his World Cup farewell. “I’m going to be 41 years old and I think it will be the moment.” Messi, true to form, has been more measured. “I don’t want to be a burden,” he told reporters. “I want to feel physically fit, to be sure I can help and contribute to the team.”

They arrive at the same destination from entirely different emotional places. One comes to defend a kingdom. The other comes to storm the castle one last time. For Messi, the great weight of the international stage lifted in the Lusail night of December 2022. When he raised the trophy draped in a traditional bisht, it was a settling of accounts. It separated his legacy from the long shadow of Diego Maradona and gave him a peace he had never felt in an Argentina shirt.

“When we won the World Cup, I had the same feeling as when my children were born,” Messi said afterward. “It’s a feeling that’s hard to explain, so special and immense that anything I say about it will always fall short.”

Because he has already touched the sun, Messi enters this tournament as a man playing with house money. The pitchforks of Buenos Aires talk radio have been put away. If Argentina stumbles, not a personal failure of the captain. He is here because he loves the music of the ball, the camaraderie of the dressing room, and the chance to defend what he built. He is a king on a victory lap, even if his competitive fires will inevitably rage the moment the whistle blows.

His former manager, Pep Guardiola, put it well: “Don’t write about him, don’t try to describe him. Just watch him.” Ronaldo is a different story entirely. Where Messi seeks harmony, Ronaldo runs on friction. Where Messi is content with completion, Ronaldo is cursed by an insatiable hunger for more.

Ronaldo has won five Champions League titles. He has claimed European glory with Portugal in 2016. He has scored more than 950 professional goals, a number that reads like a typographical error. Yet, his cabinet has a glaring, empty space right in the center. He has never played in a World Cup final, let alone won one. His deepest run remains his first, back in 2006, when a young, wet-behind-the-ears winger fell to France in the semifinals.

For Ronaldo, this is a do-or-die crusade.

He does not think of football as an art form. He thinks of it as a record of conquests. If he retires without a World Cup, the debate that has consumed fans in pubs and living rooms for 20 years will tilt permanently toward his rival. For a man who built his entire identity on being second to none, that is an outcome he cannot accept.

“I know I will be in the book of one of the best players ever in football,” Ronaldo told CNN, pointing to the qualities that carried him this far. “Being professional, being serious, resilience. For me, those are the basic points to have success.”

This tournament is the final test of that creed. Under Roberto Martínez, Portugal fields one of the deepest squads in the world, rich with elite talent in Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva. But the tactical puzzle is the same one that fractured their 2022 campaign. Can a team built for high-pressing, fluid football accommodate a 41-year-old forward who needs the system shaped around what he still does well?

It is a high-wire act. If Martínez solves it and Ronaldo drives Portugal to the title, it will rank among the great sporting stories of this century. If it unravels, it may end in the corridor of an American stadium, with tears and silence, much as it did in Qatar. The tournament structure keeps a Messi-Ronaldo knockout match mathematically alive, a possibility that has been denied to fans for 20 years. To receive it now, in their final chapter, would feel like an extraordinary piece of luck.

Even without that meeting, their parallel journeys will provide the emotional center of the tournament. They are two distinct answers to the same question: How do you achieve immortality?

Sir Alex Ferguson, who shaped Ronaldo’s early years at Manchester United, once drew the distinction plainly. “Messi is a fantastic player,” Ferguson said. “It’s like he’s wearing slippers when he controls the ball. But Ronaldo could play for Stockport County and score a hat-trick. He has everything. He can shoot with both feet, head the ball, he’s as brave as a lion.” That bravery, that stubborn defiance of time, is what will make Ronaldo’s tournament compelling. He is fighting against history, against his own aging muscles, and against the ghost of Messi’s 2022 triumph. Messi, meanwhile, will stroll onto the pitches of North America with the easy grace of an artist who knows his place in the Louvre is already secure.

When the tournament ends in July, an era closes with it. The sport passes to Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Vinícius Júnior and the other brilliant, frightening talents who have the speed but have not yet earned the weight that comes with two decades at the very top. We will not see a rivalry like this again. Two players of rare and opposite gifts, moving in perfect parallel across the same era, pushing each other to heights that made everyone else look ordinary.

For Ronaldo, the stakes could not be higher. It is the final roll of the dice, a summer to claim the one prize that would validate his lifelong obsession with being the undisputed greatest. For Messi, it is a chance to say goodbye to the global stage that he conquered.

As the stadiums fill from New York to Seattle, fans should put down their tactical charts, silence the endless online debates, and simply drink it in. The twins of greatness are playing their final dance. That is not something that comes around twice. We are incredibly lucky to be in the audience.

Allan Buluku is a former sports editor of the Daily Nation, one of Africa’s largest newspapers, where he led the paper’s coverage across three FIFA World Cups.