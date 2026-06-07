Millions of Americans are paper-wealthy, wallet poor

By Michelle Singletary Washington Post

On paper, does your financial life appear stable?

You may earn a good salary, which allows you to dine out or take annual vacations, but you may still feel deep financial unease.

It can be easy to dismiss your feelings. You might ask yourself, “What am I complaining about?” when others are struggling to afford necessities.

For instance, millions of people are seeking out the 211 helpline network just to keep a roof over their heads, food on the table and the lights on. Last year, 211 referrals jumped to 19 million – a million more than the previous year – and calls for employment assistance surged by 28%, according to data from 211 supporter United Way Worldwide.

But financial pain isn’t just felt at the poverty line. Millions of Americans with decent paychecks feel insecure. They have enough coming in to live well; however, their well-being is tenuous. They are paper-wealthy, yet wallet-poor.

A newly released report from Gallup and Edward Jones explains this paradox and divides Americans into three groups, showing how people differ in their money mindsets.

Financially fulfilled: Representing 16% of Americans, this group reports high financial confidence, clear long-term goals, and a deep sense of control over their finances. People’s spending and saving habits align with their values.

While this mindset is more common among older adults who have had time to build wealth, the survey notes that “income and age do not fully explain financial fulfillment.” In fact, about 1 in 10 Americans with income of between $35,000 and $84,999 said they were financially fulfilled.

It’s also not just about the money. Those who fall into this category are six times as likely to rate their mental health as very good or excellent.

“For me, it is less about affording luxuries, and more so knowing that if I lost my job tomorrow, I could still pay my mortgage for the next few months,” a 30-year-old Michigan man told researchers.

Financially conflicted: Making up the 51% majority, people within this group experience a frustrating mix of economic stability and strain. They may be doing fine for now, but they are deeply worried about the future.

“I would say we are stable, but we have concerns with the way the economy is going,” a 54-year-old woman from Missouri said, noting that her family canceled vacation plans this year. “This is a newer challenge for us,” she said. “I’d say it’s gotten worse in the last three to four months, just with world events and gas prices, and price increases just not coming down.”

Financially stressed: At 32%, this group is twice the size of the fulfilled crowd. People in this category are stuck in a state of constant anxiety.

“We’re doing okay, but if an emergency comes up, that would be really hard,” a 34-year-old Wisconsin resident explained. “It is one of those things that is always in the back of your head. My wife and I have been cutting back on groceries even, especially beef.”

The biggest factor separating those who have achieved money harmony from the other two categories is not just their earnings. It’s how intentionally they track their money, seek professional guidance and plan for the future, according to David Gunn, head of the U.S. and Canada business units at Edward Jones.

“Being financially fulfilled is very likely within your reach,” Gunn said.

Here’s how to get there.

If you’re challenged in the money-management department, stop trying to figure it all out on your own. The financially fulfilled are more likely to work with a financial adviser than those who are stressed. An adviser is often a behavioral coach who can provide not just advice on how to invest, but the objective guidance you need to overcome emotional blocks, bad habits and fears that keep you from reaching the very goals that will make you feel financially fulfilled.

When I first started to invest in my late 20s, I was terrified of risking my money in equities. My entire retirement portfolio was made up of low-yield bonds – until a financial planner pointed out that I had decades until retirement and that if I wanted more growth, I had to accept more risk. Because she truly listened to me and talked me out of my fear, I changed course, and I’m incredibly happy I took her advice.

If you struggle with basic budgeting or have gotten into unmanageable debt, get help from a nonprofit credit counseling agency through the National Foundation for Credit Counseling at nfcc.org.

Bringing an outside perspective can help you see the blind spots that keep you in debt or prevent you from building wealth.

Part of your plan has to be building a budget buffer. When your money is tied up, as it might be in a retirement account, you look wealthy on paper, but a large car repair becomes an emergency. Having a liquid cash cushion can help you ride out the unexpected bumps.

Ultimately, the Gallup and Edward Jones research proves that chasing a specific salary or net worth isn’t a cure-all for people’s financial anxiety.

Obviously, income and net worth influence the ability to build wealth, Gunn said. But focusing on the behavior you can control drastically increases your chances of ultimately feeling fulfilled.