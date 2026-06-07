Spokane woman dies in head-on collision in Spokane Valley on Saturday

A 35-year-old Spokane woman died in a car crash Saturday evening in Spokane Valley .

Jessica Guilford died in the hospital after the collision, according to a news memo from Washington State Patrol. The department notified Guilford’s family of her death.

Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, 18-year-old Hamo Henrickson, of Spokane, was driving east on Trent Avenue, approaching Coleman Road to the north. Guilford was driving west near the same intersection. Henrickson drove his Chrysler 200 into the lane occupied by Guilford, colliding with her Kia Soul head -on, according to WSP.

Both Guilford and Henrickson were taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center, according to WSP. Guilford died at the hospital and Henrickson was injured in the collision.

Washington State Patrol determined neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in the collision and the cause is still under investigation, according to the memo.