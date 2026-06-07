The Dirt: Historic Spokane schoolhouse to see new life

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

Located a couple blocks south of Felts Field, the Parkwater Schoolhouse may soon serve children once again, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

Developers are looking to update the building and turn it into a child care facility.

The 1913 building was recently used as an art classroom and a trade school. It had apartments in the upper floor and was pitched to become a brewery, according to Evan Verduin, principal at Trek Architecture, a Spokane-based firm which is designing the project.

“The building is in really good condition,” Verduin said. “It had a mix of uses over the years but we’re excited to bring it back to its roots. It will be a fun challenge.”

The property, located at 5634 E. Commerce Ave., was purchased by Christi and Gabriel Garcia in May for $690,000, according to Spokane County property records.

The couple currently operates Guardian Angels Childcare, located in Spokane Valley at 321 S. Dishman Mica Road.

The school was recently granted $1.7 million from the Washington state Department of Commerce in partnership with the Department of Children, Youth and Families, according to Spokesman-Review reports.

Verduin said the funds helped pay for the purchase of the building.

“The building was obviously a great fit since it was built as a school,” he said. “But the neighborhood is also very convenient being between Spokane, Spokane Valley, the North Side and the South Hill.”

Much work to the structure will include updating tables, bathrooms and other fixtures to serve small children in addition to updates regarding wheelchair accessibility and energy code compliance.

Additionally, much of the ground floor of the building had previously been stripped of many of its finishes so a build -out of that space will be required, he said.

“It’s a relatively straightforward project and we’re excited to be a part of it,” he said. “This will be an asset to the community.”

Ice cream shop, arcade

on Indian Trail Road

A group of developers are looking to build out a space inside Sundance Plaza in the Indian Trail Neighborhood to create an ice cream shop and arcade, according to a remodel application submitted to the city of Spokane.

Dubbed Scoop ’N Score, the operation will span roughly 1,400 square feet immediately north of the Safeway grocery store, located at 9001 N. Indian Trail Road.

Scoop ‘N Score will feature decor highlighting local youth sports teams, TVs displaying sports games, 15 modern arcade games and a ticket redemption counter for prizes. Desserts will include handcrafted sundaes, milkshakes, specialty desserts like ice cream nachos, fresh-baked cookies and brownies, according to Anna Haugen, part-owner of the prospective operation.

Also behind the project is her husband, Brandon Haugen. The two are heavily involved in local youth sports.

Anna Haugen is a longtime board member of the Spokane Youth Sports Association and Brandon Haugen currently serves as the freshman football coach at Shadle Park High School. He also serves as a board member of Hoopfest and serves as board chair of Spokane Sports.

“We combine a premium ice cream parlor with a modern arcade to create a fun, family-friendly place where people can gather, celebrate and make memories together,” Anna Haugen said. “We want to create a place where families can connect, local teams can celebrate, and community pride can shine.”

Anna Haugen was born and raised in the Indian Trail Neighborhood and believes it to be a great location for the ice cream parlor and arcade.

“Opening Scoop ‘N Score in North Indian Trail is especially meaningful because it represents an opportunity to invest back into the neighborhood that helped shape my upbringing and continues to shape the lives of my children,” she said. “We believe the Indian Trail Neighborhood is an ideal location because it continues to grow and is home to many families looking for local entertainment options.”

The Haugens plan to support local organizations, youth sports programs and schools through partnerships, sponsorships and fundraising opportunities, she said.

Scoop ‘N Score is planned to open on July 24.

Drive-Design, a Spokane-based firm, designed the project.

Apartments planned

in South Perry District

A home will be demolished to make way for a three-story, townhouse-style apartment building, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

Located at 648 S. Denver St., the project will include six units of housing and cost roughly $1 million to construct.

The project will offer four two-bedroom units, one single-bedroom unit and a studio apartment, each with its own garage.

The proposed structure will feature a modern design and span roughly 6,300 square feet.

Plans were submitted by Eric Whitney of Eighty8 Architecture, a Spokane-based firm, as part of the predevelopment process, which gives developers the opportunity to garner feedback from city building officials before construction permits are sought.