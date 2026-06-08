Bear hunters discover remains of woman in Coeur d’Alene National Forest

A bear hunter hiking through the Coeur d’Alene National Forest on Sunday stumbled upon the remains of what appeared to be a 69-year-old woman.

The woman is believed to have been there for an extended period of time, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s office backcountry deputies had to cut down trees to gain access to the remote area. They discovered a passport nearby that led them to believe the remains are that of a woman from New York, but her identity is being withheld until the coroner’s office finds next of kin.

No foul play is suspected, the sheriff’s office said.