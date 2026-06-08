Car from Princess Diana’s ‘revenge dress’ moment after Charles’ affair sold at auction

Princess Diana steps out of a Jaguar XJ40 in 1994, wearing what became known as the “revenge dress.” (Reuters )

By Jennifer Hassan USA Today USA Today

In June 1994, as Prince Charles admitted to an affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles during a televised interview, Princess Diana stepped out of a dark green car in London, wearing an off-the-shoulder black cocktail dress that fit her like a glove.

Footage of Diana exiting the back seat of the Jaguar XJ40 went down in history as the ultimate “slap-back” against Charles and the confines of Britain’s monarchy. It was a move many interpreted as a woman, betrayed by her husband, reclaiming her independence, her style and her story – and looking like a million dollars while doing it.

The Christina Stambolian design, that the princess paired with black heels and a pearl choker for a Vanity Fair party, was swiftly branded the “revenge dress.”

Now, the car at the center of one of the most iconic moments in British royal history, was sold at auction through the Market, an online classic and collectible car auction platform. The former royal fleet vehicle went for £66,250 (about $88,386).

“Yes, that Princess, in THAT dress, in this car. This is the personal limousine of arguably the world’s most famous, iconic and inspirational woman,” read the listing.

The Jaguar XJ40 Sovereign 4-litre is being held in Oxfordshire, England, and has relatively low mileage with just 45,331 miles. The interior has cream leather upholstery with “barely a crease to show for its years,” the listing says.

The car, which now requires some light TLC, was used by the late princess on “many” occasions during the early to mid -1990s, the listing says.

The auction house notes the vehicle that ferried the princess around for several years is “rust-free” and “in pretty good condition.” The car, according to the listing, was maintained by Jaguar’s Kensington branch in the ’90s and then sold in February 1997 to a private vendor, just six months before Diana’s death in a Paris car crash.

Once the car left the royal fleet, its new owner kept it in a temperature-controlled garage to ensure it remained in good condition. The listing notes the vehicle does have some “small shallow dinks.” Jaguar has long provided cars to Britain’s royal family.

Mark Livesey, chief executive of the Market, described the vehicle as “unique” but also “humble.” Livesey noted that there are myriad reasons people seek to buy items associated with celebrities including “personal and emotional connections.”

The revenge dress itself was bought by a private collector in 1997, just two months before Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris.

When asked if the Jaguar XJ40 is the most famous vehicle the company has auctioned, Livesey was quick to share that the auction platform has a history of selling cars with links to the rich and famous.

A green Daimler Jaguar used by Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip between 2001-2006 was sold by the company in 2024. The vehicle was carefully modified so that the late monarch could position her handbag alongside her between the two front seats. The car’s dash was covered in British Racing Green leather, by request of Her Majesty, the listing notes.

The car received more than 100 bids and sold for £103,522 (more than $138,000).

Other famous cars auctioned by the company include a 1977 Cadillac Elvis Presley’s last car, George Michael’s Range Rover and a limited edition Mercedes-Benz once owned by the late Robin Williams.

This article originally appeared on USA Today

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