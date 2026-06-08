Criminal animal neglect investigation begins after sheriff’s office takes 66 horses off Latah County property

One of the 66 horses as photographed by the sheriff’s office in an animal neglect case.

The Latah County Sheriff’s Office seized 66 horses on Friday from a property outside of Kendrick, Idaho, as part of an animal cruelty investigation.

Neighbors have been collecting photos of horses on the property for four years, according to Idaho Animal Rescue Network director Jenna Redheart. In wildlife camera footage, the horses’ bones are clearly visible, with ribs poking out and thinning legs.

While horses are typically lean and muscular, their pelvis bone and ribs should not be easily visible, according to body condition scoring sheets from Redwings Horse Sanctuary.

Several horses were underfed and not getting proper hoof care, according to Shane Anderson, the sheriff’s office public information officer. The horses were also being kept in facilities that weren’t right for the animals, Anderson said.

The animal neglect investigation began seven months ago, although people have been reporting the malnourished horses since 2022.

“We first started getting calls from neighbors in 2022, when they had 40 horses. People have seen dead horses removed from the property before,” Redheart said.

Redheart doesn’t know how many horses have died on the property, but she said it’s been happening for at least four years.

The rescue network had its hands tied and couldn’t even bring the horses food, because they would be trespassing.

“I’m extremely frustrated with law enforcement,” Redheart said.

Deputies lack basic education for animal care, Redheart said, and don’t know a problem when they see one. Idaho ranks 48th in animal welfare, and the problem is only getting worse, Redheart said.

“We’re seeing a pattern in these horse cases,” she said. “It’s older men, buying horses and not taking care of them … help was offered, complaints were made, but ultimately animal welfare falls to the owners.”

A criminal case against the horse owners is being pursued, Redheart said.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office talked to the horse owners about the reported concerns and educated them on proper horse care. After nothing changed, the sheriff’s office continued its investigation.

It’s still unclear why the owners had so many horses, Anderson said.

The Idaho State Brand Inspectors Office, Idaho State Vet and Latah County Horse Posse were all a part of the investigation and animal seizure.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.