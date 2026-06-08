Iran, Israel pledge to end attacks that threatened talks

By Eltaf Najafizada, Omar Tamo and Arsalan Shahla Bloomberg

Iran and Israel agreed to ease strikes against each other after a flare-up in violence threatened to derail peace negotiations and led President Donald Trump to appeal for de-escalation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised statement Monday that Israel would hold fire in Iran for now. Earlier, local TV station N12 reported that strikes in south Lebanon, where Israel is fighting Iran-backed Hezbollah militants, would continue at full force.

Iran earlier announced an end to its military operations against Israel. But its central military command warned that if Israel continued to attack, including in southern Lebanon, “much harsher and more crushing actions than before will be on the way,” the semi-official Fars news agency reported, citing a statement.

The pledges from the two sides came after Trump spoke with Netanyahu by phone on Monday. A White House official confirmed the call without providing details of the conversation. Netanyahu said he told Trump that Israel has the right to self-defense.

Echoing his defense minister, Israel Katz, Netanyahu rejected Tehran’s warning that any further Israeli hostilities against Hezbollah in Lebanon would draw a fresh Iranian attack. “This equation is intolerable,” he said.

The back-and-forth underscores how Trump, who has repeatedly said talks to end the war are in their final phase, is seeking to avoid a further escalation in violence. Trump said in an earlier social media post that final talks on a truce were “proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way.”

Hours later, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a post that the country had neither abandoned the battlefield nor the negotiating table.

Oil pared an earlier surge on signs that Iran and Israel were looking to de-escalate.

The two sides traded fire Sunday, with Israel intercepting Iran’s barrages while striking targets in Tehran and the Karun petrochemical company in Mahshahr on Monday. Tehran warned it will target all oil and gas facilities linked to Israel, the U.S. and their allies in the region if attacks on its own energy infrastructure continue, according to Fars.

Iran began its offensive after Israeli strikes on Beirut, marking a rare example of Tehran coming to the defense of Hezbollah.

The fighting posed the most serious challenge yet to a ceasefire that took effect on April 8, halting a war that began in February when the U.S. and Israel started bombing Iran. The conflict has left thousands of people dead across the Middle East, disrupted global energy flows and spurred a rally in oil prices that’s stoking fears of a surge in global inflation.

The latest bout of violence erupted despite Trump’s warning Sunday that a renewed escalation could derail efforts to secure a new, 60-day truce between Washington and Tehran. That would pave the way for negotiations on a broader agreement aimed at ending the conflict permanently.

Israel has insisted that any U.S.-Iran agreement won’t cover its conflict with Hezbollah. Iran has sought to keep Hezbollah under its security umbrella, while Trump has prioritized securing a deal.

Separately, the U.S. president told the Financial Times that his Israeli counterpart would have to accept any deal the U.S. reaches with Iran.

“I call all the shots,” Trump said, according to the report. Netanyahu “doesn’t call the shots.”

Offering another potential front of escalation, the Iran-backed Houthis said they launched a missile barrage on Israel from Yemen and will be imposing a “complete and total ban on maritime navigation for the Israeli enemy in the Red Sea,” according to statement on their Telegram channel.

The Houthis also vowed to ramp up attacks depending on how the conflict unfolds, citing an escalation of pressure by the U.S. and Israel on Iran and Lebanon.

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(With assistance from Devika Krishna Kumar, Ethan Bronner, Galit Altstein, Josh Wingrove, Mike Cohen, Neil Munshi, Dan Williams and Jordan Fabian.)