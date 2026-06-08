Josh Naylor’s go-ahead grand slam propels Seattle Mariners past Orioles

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

BALTIMORE – Another new city, another new fan base for Josh Naylor to aggravate.

Another save opportunity, another chance at redemption for Andrés Muñoz.

This time, Naylor’s antics all happened with a single swing when he launched a go-ahead grand slam in the fifth inning Monday night in the Mariners’ 6-3 victor over the Orioles.

This time, Muñoz managed to close out a tight road win for the Mariners, who successfully challenged two late plays that effectively wiped off two Orioles runs in the opener of their four-game series at Camden Yards.

“I appreciate that a lot, the trust that they have in me,” Muñoz said, one night after his fifth blown save cost the Mariners in a 5-4 loss in Detroit. “I let them down a few times, and they keep trusting me. Obviously, it’s an awesome feeling for me.”

Naylor’s grand slam was his first with the Mariners and the third of his career. His last grand slam was a walk-off blast against the Mariners in Arizona on June 9, 2025.

During an eventful weekend in Detroit, Naylor drew the ire of the Tigers and their fans after he had a glancing collision with Detroit’s rookie standout, Kevin McGonigle, on Friday. On Saturday, the Tigers plunked Naylor with a 96-mph fastball in his upper back, which the Mariners first baseman claimed to be on purpose.

His antics didn’t carry on to Baltimore, but Naylor’s big swing on an up-and-in fastball from Orioles reliever Anthony Nunez did just carry over the wall in right field.

“I think I hit it in the right area, and I guess that’s the name of the game in the bigs is hit it where they’re not,” Naylor said. “I was happy to put some runs on the board for us, and I think it helped take some pressure off.”

Mariners catcher Jhonny Pereda and manager Dan Wilson each had successful challenges to help stave off the Orioles’ late rally.

The first happened during a wild seventh inning, after Matt Brash relieved Cooper Criswell with two runners in scoring position. Brash promptly hit Taylor Ward with a 98-mph sinker in the back to load the bases.

Brash then walked Gunnar Henderson, after getting ahead 0-2, to gift the O’s a run and cut the M’s lead to 5-2.

The next batter, Pete Alonso, appeared to have drawn another walk on a 3-2 ball call, but M’s catcher Jhonny Pereda challenged the pitch – a 97.6-mph sinker from Brash that just clipped the top edge of the strike zone. Alonso was halfway to first base when the ABS replay instead revealed the strike three; Alonso momentarily dropped to a knee on the dirt in disbelief.

For Pereda, it was just his sixth successful overturned call in his first 19 ABS challenges, and this might have been the most consequential one of the season. Pereda came into the game ranked last among MLB catchers with a 29% success rate on challenge (minimum 10 challenges).

Pereda also had a successful challenge on a 2-0 pitch in the ninth inning that helped Muñoz get back into a count.

“It was really big for Jhonny tonight, making the challenges that he did and giving us a chance there,” Wilson said.

The eighth inning ending on a Julio Rodriguez-to-Ryan Bliss double play at second base that – after a successful challenge from Wilson – wiped another O’s run off the board.

For a moment, the Orioles appeared to pull within 6-4 on what initially appeared to be a Samuel Basallo sacrifice fly to center field. But as the runner at first base, Blaze Alexander, tagged up and raced to second, Rodriguez fired a 96.2-mph dart to Bliss covering at the bag.

Bliss leaped and bought down the tag on Alexander in one motion to complete the double play. And after Wilson’s challenge, umpires ruled Jackson Holliday, tagging from third base, touched home plate after Bliss tagged Alexander, thus negating the run.

Wilson credited Jake Kuruc, the Mariners’ video coordinator in charge of replay reviews, for initiating that challenge.

“Those are big, huge turning points,” Wilson said. They’re little things, but they come up large in a game like this.”

Emerson Hancock didn’t have his usual command in this one, but he did scatter just three hits and allowed only one run over five innings. The Mariners’ steadiest starter this season, he lowered his ERA to 2.74.

During a tense bases-loaded situation in the third inning, Hancock managed to limit the damage with only one run allowed. With one out, pitching coach Pete Woodworth made a mound visit with catcher Jhonny Perada, and Hancock was as animated as he’s ever been during a conversation with Perada as he talked through his glove.

“When you’re in a big spot in a big situation, you need to know what you’re trying to do,” Hancock said. “And I just think all three of us, we’re on the same page. We had the meeting before (the game) and when you have a situation that arises in the game, you need to stick to that (plan).”

Randy Arozarena had three hits, the third of which drove in Naylor from second to make it 6-2 in the eighth.

Young, the Mariners’ 22-year-old regular second baseman, made his first career start at shortstop after rookie Colt Emerson (back tightness) was a late scratch from Monday’s lineup.

Young handled his only chance cleanly on a 6-3 groundout to end the fourth inning.