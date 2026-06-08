Kansas man allegedly donated to ISIS, wanted to behead US troops

By Eleanor Nash Kansas City Star

A Leawood man has been charged in federal court, accused of conspiring with two California men to provide material support to the terrorist organization ISIS, according to a news release Friday.

The U.S. Department of Justice reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigations arrested Bisaam Ghafoor, 21, in Kansas City, Kansas, early Friday morning.

Ghafoor, along with Elias Shamsaldeen, 21, of Porterville, California; and Bereen Dzayee, 25, of Lakeside, California, gave a total of $2,000 to someone they believed to be a member of ISIS, according to the complaint filed in the U.S. District of Kansas.

In messages and voice calls, the Johnson County resident pledged allegiance to ISIS and promoted violence, according to the affidavit. He, along with the other defendants, shared they wanted to travel outside the country for ISIS and even die on the organization’s behalf.

Ghafoor’s name was written on a rocket-propelled grenade said to be used to kill American troops.

He sent a message saying he had always wanted to behead a female American soldier and wrote, “I wish I could kill 300,000,000 Americans.”