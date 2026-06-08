Local fire departments, law enforcement spending soars amid high diesel prices

Local fire departments preparing for wildfire season are getting clobbered by diesel fuel prices.

If costs continue this way, the Spokane Fire Department will likely spend an extra $100,000 this year, according to SFD spokesman Justin de Ruyter.

Diesel rates in Spokane averaged about $6 per gallon two weeks ago , and are currently hovering around $6.35 a gallon.

The sharp increase in fuel rates means fire departments are spending thousands more than last year to travel to emergencies, which could lead to budget cuts that would impact future equipment, stations and trucks.

The Spokane Fire Department averages around 600 miles a day for the whole fleet, according to de Ruyter. Each fire engine can typically carry between 40 to 50 gallons of diesel fuel, de Ruyter said.

The fire department spends around $340 more a day on their big rigs. If that price remains, it could cost the department an extra $100,000 this year.

“It affects long-term planning,” de Ruyter wrote in a text. “Compounded with frequent budget cuts or threat of cuts, it increases the complexity for our chiefs to forecast our expenses. It used to be much more stable.”

Those prices aren’t just impacting the fire department in Spokane. They’re straining stations across the region.

Spokane Valley Fire used just 1 gallon of diesel fuel more between March and May this year than last year, but they paid $25,408 more for the fuel this year, according to community affairs director Patrick Erikson.

“Like everyone in our community, the Spokane Valley Fire Department has felt the impact of rising fuel costs,” Chief Frank Soto Jr. said. “Our emergency vehicles respond to thousands of calls annually, and fuel is a significant operational expense.”

The Spokane Police Department’s fuel costs are also rising.

In a typical month at the beginning of this year, the department was spending around $70,000 to fill its tanks. When fuel prices began to surge in March, the department ultimately spent around $23,000 more that month, according to data provided by department’s spokesperson Officer Daniel Strassenberg.

The city allocated around $1 million for the department’s 2026 fuel costs. If the rise in fuel expenditures continues, the department would likely be either on or over its budgeted allocation for the year by thousands of dollars.

The same is true for Spokane County Fire District 4, according to fire Marshal David LaChapelle. This time last year, the district spent $10,894 on fuel. That number is up $9,000 this year, LaChapelle said.

While LaChapelle says the district has had an increase in call volume, it isn’t likely that call volume is the cause of the $9,000 expense increase. It’s fuel prices.

And if prices continue to increase, or even stay this high, LaChapelle said the district will be forced to make budget cuts.

“For us, how we get around and the size of our vehicles, gas prices are significant,” said Cody Rohrbach, Spokane County Fire District 3 chief.

The department in District 3 anticipates an increase in fuel use for fire season – August, September and October. Last year, the district spent $14,754 in August, $12,180 in September and $16,352 in October, according to administrative assistant Taryn Bare.

From January to April this year, District 3 averaged $8,780 on fuel. In May, the department spent $12,689 on fuel, which is nearly double what it spent last May. Last year, the district spent $121,455 on fuel. The budget for this year allows for $130,000, Bare said.

If the department goes over budget, which is likely with the current fuel prices, it has to take the money from capital facilities.

“Capital facilities money goes to ongoing projects like our buildings, equipment,” Chief Rohrbach said.

The Spokesman-Review contacted the Spokane County Fire District 11 for comment, but it did not respond by press time.

Spokesman-Review reporter Alex Duggan contributed to this report.