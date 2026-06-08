Mandolins, accordions and guitars line Spokane city streets for Street Music Week

Sisters Neilia and Ivy Eyer have been making music since they were old enough to stand. With a mandolin and an accordion in hand, the two teenagers performed folk songs Monday on Main Avenue to kick off Second Harvest’s 24th annual Street Music Week.

Artists will perform in downtown Spokane, the Garland District, South Perry Street and downtown Coeur d’Alene from noon to 1 p.m. each day this week. The money raised from busking goes to the local food bank Second Harvest. The event has raised $375,000 over the past 23 years, which is equivalent to 1.7 million meals, said Kathy Hedgcock, a senior leader at Second Harvest.

“Our community is so generous and cares a lot about ensuring local families have the nutritious food they need,” she said.

Dancing along to a rendition of Kacey Musgraves’ “Biscuits,” Mayor Lisa Brown gave a proclamation declaring the week.

“It’s creativity, it’s out on the streets, and it benefits great nonprofits, like in this case, Second Harvest,” she said.

The set, nestled between Main Avenue’s Starbucks and Red Robin, opened with the Eyer sisters. They grew up busking for the event and take two periods off school to perform each day during Street Music Week.

“It’s really fulfilling feeling like I’m helping my community and giving back,” 17-year-old Neilia Eyer said. “I love playing music, so it’s a win-win for me.”

Their long-running performance isn’t the girls’ only connection to feeding the community. Their father, Carey Eyer, took over organizing Street Music Week in 2023, but he also drives for Spokane Helpers Network and delivers food to people in need.

“I’ve gotten to help him do that a lot,” 15-year-old Ivy Eyer said. “We’re raising the money, and then we’ve also gotten to see where the money goes.”

Down the street from the sisters, local musician Dennis Glidden played ’60s classics and folk music with his guitar. He’s been volunteering with Street Music Week for 12 years and plans to come out each day for this week’s fundraiser.

“I think it’s an important thing to do,” he said.

People who wish to donate but can’t make it to the daily noon performance can do so online. Volunteers were encouraged to post a video of themselves performing with a unique donation link.