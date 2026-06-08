Motorcyclist dies in crash in Elk

From staff reports

A man died Friday night in a motorcycle crash in Elk.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the crash in the 14300 block of East Nelson Road in northeastern Spokane County about 9:50 p.m. Friday. The man was riding east on Nelson when the motorcycle left the road, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

A citizen performed CPR on the motorcyclist until the first deputy arrived at the scene, the news release said. The deputy took over CPR until Spokane County Fire District 4 firefighters arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office said the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the rider.