Oilers interested in Mike Babcock as next coach, consulting with NHLPA on objections: Sources

By Chris Johnston The Athletic

The Edmonton Oilers are in consultation with the NHL Players’ Association to see if there are objections to potentially hiring Mike Babcock for their vacant head coaching job, according to league sources.

Darren Dreger of TSN was the first to report on Edmonton’s interest in Babcock, who spent 1994-2000 with the Spokane Chiefs and led the team to the 1996 Memorial Cup.

Babcock last coached an NHL game in November 2019 for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs fired Babcock following a scuffling 9-10-4 start that season. He was just over four years into an eight-year contract. He was hired by the Columbus Blue Jackets in July 2023 but resigned two months later after allegations surfaced on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast that he asked players to share personal photos on their phones with him.

The Oilers are searching for a replacement for Kris Knoblauch, who was fired in May after a first-round loss to the Anaheim Ducks. They lost in the Stanley Cup Final with Knoblauch behind the bench the previous two seasons.

Babcock coached the Detroit Red Wings to a Stanley Cup win in 2008. He also guided Team Canada to gold-medal victories at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics.