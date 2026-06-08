Sailor in custody after fatal shooting aboard John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier

By Devlin Epding Virginian-Pilot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A sailor is dead and another is in custody following a shooting aboard the John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) Saturday, the U.S. Navy and naval investigators confirmed.

The U.S. Navy on Monday confirmed Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jesse Braswell’s death after emergency personnel responded to a shooting onboard just after 5 a.m. Saturday. A spokesperson declined to provide further details on the incident or ensuing investigation.

“Our deepest condolences are with the Seaman Braswell’s family, friends and shipmates. Chaplain and counseling services are available on board and throughout the region for those affected,” a Navy spokesperson said in a statement.

Naval Criminal Investigative Service spokesperson Jeff Houston said the agency responded to a report of what he called a “shooting-related death” Saturday, and a sailor was placed in pretrial confinement in connection to the death.

Houston said charges have not yet been filed as the investigation continues.

“NCIS is committed to conducting a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances of the death, as we do in response to any non-combat, medically unattended deaths of Department of the Navy service members,” Houston said in a statement.

The pre-commissioned ship is currently docked at Newport News Shipyard. It completed sea trials earlier this year and is getting its final outfitting on the banks of the James River — with the shipyard expecting to deliver it next March.

Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding division declined to comment on the death or investigation.