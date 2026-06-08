Single-vehicle crash kills man in Valleyford

A man was killed in a crash in Valleyford when his truck hit two trees.

Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported single-vehicle crash on East Valley Chapel Road near South Latah Creek Road around 3:10 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the office.

The Ford F250 truck was traveling on East Valley Chapel Road at “a high speed” and left the roadway after the driver was unable to round a curve, the release said. The truck stuck two trees and came to rest. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Speed is believed to be a factor, the sheriff’s office said.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the man at a later date.