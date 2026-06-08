Stepfather accused of killing wife in front of her two children

A man shot and killed his new wife in front of her young children in north Spokane on Sunday evening, according to court records.

Josiah Ballinger, 42, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Rachael Ballinger. The two had been married for a little more than a year, county records show. Rachael’s social media describes her as a “Mother, daughter, sister, Veteran, auntie, friend, music lover, Gonzaga fan, coffee, craft beer & DIY addict.”

Josiah Ballinger, 42, is accused of killing his new wife, Rachael Ballinger, at her home Sunday in front of her two children. (Instagram (screenshot))

Police were called just after 5 p.m. Sunday to the 5400 block of North Hawthorne Street by Rachel’s 14-year-old son, who said his mother was dead and his stepfather had fled the scene in a Jeep.

Rachael’s younger child, a 9-year-old boy, told police he was at home and heard his mother and stepfather arguing in the basement. The boy said Josiah Ballinger wanted to leave, but his mother wanted him to stay and talk. Josiah Ballinger began to get physical with her, “pushing her and hurting her,” according to court records.

Josiah Ballinger then pulled out a black handgun, the first time the boy had ever seen him do so, court records say. Rachael Ballinger told Josiah Ballinger, “You can’t shoot a girl” and that he would “go to jail” for the rest of his life if he did.

The boy watched as Josiah Ballinger shot his mom and then stepped over her body to flee, according to court records. The 14-year-old, who had run outside at the sound of a gunshot, went back inside and saw his mother lying at the bottom of the stairs. He told police he was “so scared he could not cry,” court records said.

Josiah Ballinger’s Jeep was identified by an officer down the road from where the shooting took place, according to court records. Police found a handgun inside the car. He was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Ballinger’s bond was set at $1 million. His plea date is set for Thursday.