Talay Riley, Grammy-winning songwriter for Dua Lipa, stabbed to death

By Liza Esquibias USA Today

Talay Riley, a British singer-songwriter who worked with major artists like Britney Spears and Dua Lipa, has died at the age of 35 after being stabbed in London.

The Metropolitan Police discovered Riley, whose real name was Mark Orabiyi, in the garden of a residence in the Silvertown area of East London with multiple stab ​wounds on Friday, according to an official press release. He was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead upon arrival.

British authorities launched a homicide investigation, and police said three people – a 27-year-old man, a 24-year-old ⁠man and a 25-year-old woman – are in custody on suspicion of murder.

In addition to Riley, a man in his 20s was also stabbed and ‌is in the hospital. Authorities said his condition is not life-threatening.

Kehlani, ​Khalid remember Grammy winner Talay Riley, Dua Lipa and Britney Spears’ songwriter

Among Riley’s many songwriting credits was on H.E.R.’s self-titled R&B album, which won a Grammy award in 2019.

He also worked on Dua Lipa’s hits “Last Dance” and “Hotter Than Hell,” as well as Zendaya’s “Close Up,” Spears’ “Clumsy,” The Chainsmokers’ “Who Do You Love,” Khalid’s “Young ⁠Dumb & Broke” and many more.

Riley’s family honored him in a statement shared by ‌the Metropolitan Police, in which they called ‌the musician “a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend.”

“He brought love, light, and joy to our family and to all who knew him,” the statement read. “We will always cherish his ⁠kindness, beautiful spirit, and remarkable talent. His presence touched many lives, and his memory will remain in our hearts forever. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

His brother Michael Orabiyi, known by the ‌stage name Scribz Riley, took to social ‌media to pay tribute with a series of recent and throwback photos and a heartfelt message.

“I never thought the day would come where I’d be writing this, but unfortunately I can confirm that in the morning ⁠of Friday 5th June my big brother YINKA (Talay Riley) passed away,” he wrote. “My heart ​is shattered! This doesn’t feel real. ⁠It feels ​like a bad dream. Just before he went to sleep we spoke about the future, staying positive and about everything we still had left to do. I never imagined that would be our last conversation.

“Yinka wasn’t just my brother. He was my mother’s son, a friend to many, ⁠a mentor, an inspiration, and a light in so many people’s lives. He had one of the purest hearts I’ve ever known,” Michael continued. “He loved deeply, gave freely, and touched countless people through his talent, kindness, and spirit. The ⁠outpouring of love already shows how many lives he impacted. You inspired so many people and your legacy will continue to live on through your music, your family, your friends, and everyone blessed enough to have known you. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to ⁠me and my family, we appreciate you all.”

“Even ‌with everything you accomplished this was far too soon. I love you ​brother. Thank you for ‌everything. Rest in paradise Yinka,” the post concluded. “Until we meet again. “

Many of Riley’s famous friends left ​comments, with singer Kehlani writing, “big hugs scribz i’m so sorry.”

Khalid wrote, “I’m so sorrry bro… im sending you so much love ,” while rapper Stormzy said, “I’m sorry bro .”

This article originally appeared on USA Today

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